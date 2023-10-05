News Feed

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Oct. 5 

Caufield and Montembeault talk about the ambiance in Mont-Tremblant, and more

MONT-TREMBLANT – Several players addressed the media following Thursday’s practice at Gilles Cadieux Arena.

Here are some noteworthy quotes from some of their availabilities:

Cole Caufield on kids attending practice on a weekday and their support:

I told them to get back to class, but they obviously didn’t leave. It’s pretty cool, just to see how much they care about you and the support that they give us is pretty special. We can’t thank them enough, and again, they were really supportive and we’re happy for them that they could be here.

Cole Caufield on fans in Mont-Tremblant

Jake Evans on his main goal at camp: 

Obviously, the big thing is getting ready for the season. But for me, it’s making those smaller plays, creating a little more offense, and in practice making sure you finish every goal. Last year was tough on the offense for scoring for me, so it starts with practice and bearing down on those chances, and then when the games come, it’s a little bit easier.

Jake Evans on his line combinations

Samuel Montembeault on tripping onto the ice as a joke at practice: 

I did it on purpose! I was near the ice with [Chris Wideman]. We were talking right before I went on the ice. The crowd was already cheering and clapping, and he said: “I dare you to fall face first onto the ice!” So, I did it, and I think I did a pretty good job. It was a textbook fall.

Samuel Montembeault on entertaining the crowd

The Canadiens will remain in Mont-Tremblant before hitting the road on Saturday for their final preseason game against the Senators in Ottawa.