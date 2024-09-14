TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

Leafs win Game 1 in a shootout

20240914-tor-mtl-LOSS
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens mounted a two-goal comeback to force extra time, but the Toronto Maple Leafs left the Bell Centre with a 4-3 shootout win in Game 1 of the Prospect Showdown on Saturday.

Adam Engström, Tyler Thorpe, Owen Beck were the Montreal goalscorers.

The Habs prospects had answers for each of the Buds’ three power play goals—none bigger than Beck’s tying tally in the dying seconds of the middle frame.

The third period solved nothing, so overtime was required to decide a winner. With the game in the balance in the shootout, Fraser Minten slid the puck past Samuel Richard to put an end to Saturday's matinee.

The Canadiens outshot the Leafs 35-24.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 12:16 1-[1] Engström (Savoie, Larose)

Adam Engström picks his corner

P2 09:33 3-[2] Thorpe (Kidney, Hutson)

Tyler Thorpe completes a one-timer

P2 19:57 3-[3] Beck (Farrell, Reinbacher)

TOR@MTL: Beck scores

Toronto goals

P1 04:48 [1]-0 Kressler (Chadwick, Lisowsky) - PPG

P1 17:48 [2]-1 Minten (Niemelä, Cowan) - PPG

P2 07:56 [3]-1 Cowan (Minten, Niemelä) - PPG

Shootout

Lane Hutson scored for Montreal; Sean Farrell and Filip Mešár were denied.

Easton Cowan and Minten scored for Toronto; Nikita Grebenkin was stopped.

What’s next

Game 2 of the Prospect Showdown is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Bell Centre.

