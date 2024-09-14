MONTREAL – The Canadiens mounted a two-goal comeback to force extra time, but the Toronto Maple Leafs left the Bell Centre with a 4-3 shootout win in Game 1 of the Prospect Showdown on Saturday.

Adam Engström, Tyler Thorpe, Owen Beck were the Montreal goalscorers.

The Habs prospects had answers for each of the Buds’ three power play goals—none bigger than Beck’s tying tally in the dying seconds of the middle frame.

The third period solved nothing, so overtime was required to decide a winner. With the game in the balance in the shootout, Fraser Minten slid the puck past Samuel Richard to put an end to Saturday's matinee.

The Canadiens outshot the Leafs 35-24.