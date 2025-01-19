TOR@MTL: Game recap

Habs unable to stop Leafs’ come-from-behind win

20250118_TORMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
MONTREAL – Despite an electric 3-0 start for the home side, the Canadiens couldn’t stifle a Maple Leafs comeback in 7-3 loss at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Quick hits

  • With an assist, Lane Hutson matched his franchise record for longest point streak by a rookie defenseman with points in seven straight games. Since January 4, he has registered 11 points (1G, 10A).
  • Patrik Laine’s first period power-play marker was his 11th of the season and his 11th career goal against the Maple Leafs. With 80 career goals on the man advantage, he now ranks fifth among Finns who’ve produced on the power play across the League. He surpassed Saku Koivu (79) and Aleksander Barkov (80). (source: NHL PR)
  • Since December 28, Kirby Dach has registered seven goals. Only three players have scored more goals than Dach since the holiday break: David Pastrnak (9), Artturi Lehkonen (8) and Dylan Larkin (8). (source: NHL PR)

Roster

The only change to the Canadiens lineup tonight was in net. Samuel Montembeault got his 34th start of the season.

The netminder turned aside 27 shots. For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P1 05:08 0-[1] Dach (Guhle, Laine)

TOR@MTL: Dach scores goal against Joseph Woll

P1 18:21 0-[2] Laine (Hutson, Suzuki) - PPG

TOR@MTL: Laine scores PPG against Joseph Woll

P1 18:30 0-[3] Anderson (Armia, Carrier)

TOR@MTL: Anderson scores goal against Joseph Woll

Toronto goals 

P2 09:32 [1]-3 McMann (Unassisted)

P2 18:46 [2]-3 Robertson (Ekman-Larsson, Holmberg) - PPG

P3 00:24 [3]-3 Nylander (McMann)

P3 04:31 [4]-3 Ekman-Larsson (Domi) - PPG

P3 07:58 [5]-3 Matthews (Marner, Rielly) - SHG

P3 14:45 [6]-3 Lorentz (Ekman-Larsson, Marner)

P3 18:26 [7]-3 Kampf (Knies) - SHG, EN

What’s next 

The Canadiens will host the New York Rangers for an evening tilt at the Bell Centre on Sunday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets to the game, click here.

