TOR@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Despite an electric 3-0 start for the home side, the Canadiens couldn’t stifle a Maple Leafs comeback in 7-3 loss at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Quick hits

With an assist, Lane Hutson matched his franchise record for longest point streak by a rookie defenseman with points in seven straight games. Since January 4, he has registered 11 points (1G, 10A).

Patrik Laine’s first period power-play marker was his 11th of the season and his 11th career goal against the Maple Leafs. With 80 career goals on the man advantage, he now ranks fifth among Finns who’ve produced on the power play across the League. He surpassed Saku Koivu (79) and Aleksander Barkov (80). (source: NHL PR)

Since December 28, Kirby Dach has registered seven goals. Only three players have scored more goals than Dach since the holiday break: David Pastrnak (9), Artturi Lehkonen (8) and Dylan Larkin (8). (source: NHL PR)

Roster

The only change to the Canadiens lineup tonight was in net. Samuel Montembeault got his 34th start of the season.