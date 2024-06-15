Three-year, entry-level contract for Oliver Kapanen

The 20-year-old forward recorded 34 points in 51 games in the Liiga this season

Kapanen - EN
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Saturday that the Club has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract (2024-25 to 2026-27) with forward Oliver Kapanen.

Kapanen played 51 games this season with KalPa Kuopio in the Liiga, tallying 14 goals and 20 assists. The Timrå, SWE native added 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in 13 playoff games, leading all players in points (tied with four others) and ranking second in goals.

Kapanen also represented Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he led his team with six goals in eight games. The 20-year-old centerman ranked fifth among all players in goals, tied with four others.

Kapanen was selected in the second round (64th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

