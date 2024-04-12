Three-year, entry-level contract for Lane Hutson

OTTAWA – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with defenseman Lane Hutson (2023-24 to 2025-26).

Hutson, 20, tallied 15 goals and added 34 assists in 38 games with the Boston University Terriers in the NCAA’s Hockey East Conference this season. His 49 points ranked first among NCAA defensemen, tied with Zeev Buium. His impressive numbers earned him a nomination to the Hockey East First All-Star Team for the second straight year. After leading all NCAA blueliners with a 1.29 points-per-game average, the 5-foot-10, 162 lb defenseman was among the top-10 Hobey Baker finalists this season, a distinction awarded annually to the NCAA’s top collegiate player, after also finishing in the top 10 in 2022-23.

Last year, Hutson helped his team win the Hockey East Conference championship by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime in the championship game. His 48 points broke Brian Leetch’s record for most points by a U-19 defenseman in a single NCAA season. Hutson was also named the Hockey East Conference Rookie of the Year. Moreover, he became the first rookie in 37 years and the second ever to win the Walter Brown Trophy, awarded annually to the best American-born player to play in New England’s Division 1.

Hutson also starred on the international stage during the past two editions of the IIHF World Junior Championship, helping the United States win bronze in 2023 and gold in 2024. The left-handed rearguard was also named to the WJC All-Star Team in 2024, while leading all defensemen with six assists.

The Holland, MI native was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Before being drafted, Hutson won the E.J. McGuire award, presented annually by the NHL to the prospect “who exemplifies a commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness, and athleticism.”