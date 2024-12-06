The NBA G League: A meaningful stepping stone for Montrealer Chris Boucher

MONTREAL – On his way to establishing himself in the NBA as a forward with the Toronto Raptors, Chris Boucher first had to pass through Toronto's NBA G League team, Raptors 905.

Boucher had briefly played in the NBA G League the season before with the Golden State Warriors’ minor-league affiliate. But it was in his first season in Toronto’s system, in 2018-19, that Boucher first made a name for himself in pro basketball, winning the NBA G League Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year awards in his only season with Raptors 905.

With the NBA G League’s Nets coming to Place Bell in Laval for a series of games in the New Year, the Canadiens’ content team linked up with Boucher to talk about his experience – and, of course, a little bit of hockey, too.

Please note that answers have been modified for clarity and conciseness.

You were the 2018-19 NBA G League MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. How did that help your confidence in terms of what you could accomplish in the NBA?

I think it really helped me know who I am as a player. Touching the ball a lot and being the most important player on the team helped me find ways to score more easily and to play better defensively. It’s also good for your confidence when you see the ball go in the net. But, I think the best thing about the G League is the development. If you go in with the mentality of wanting to improve yourself, it helps a lot.

Speaking of development, how is the NBA G League different in terms of prepping you for the NBA compared to college ball?

I think it’s definitely the physical aspect. Even if it’s not like the NBA, guys are really physical. Most of the time, you’re playing against veterans, guys who have been there for six, seven years – and former NBA players. So when you get there, it’s for sure more physical. The game is also quicker than in university, with the shot clock and everything. It’s quicker at the pro level.

The Raptors have played a number of preseason games at the Bell Centre over the years. What were your impressions of the atmosphere?

Montreal always had a lot of fans. At all the preseason games we play in Canada [outside of Toronto], I think we always fill up the gyms. We see the love the fans have for basketball, especially in Montreal. I think that in Montreal, the support is strong and there is a huge love for basketball. Montreal, Quebec... they really want to see basketball.