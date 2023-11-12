News Feed

The Canadiens make a pair of roster moves 

Gustav Lindström recalled from Laval, Joel Armia loaned to Rocket

20231112 - Lindstrom - Armia
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL - The Canadiens made a pair of roster moves on Sunday. 

The team recalled defenseman Gustav Lindström from Laval and loaned forward Joel Armia to the Rocket. 

Lindström has played two games with the Canadiens so far this season. The 25-year-old blue liner has also featured in four games for the Rocket. 

Meanwhile, Armia scored a goal in six games with Montreal this season. He was recalled by the Canadiens in October. 

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis said that defenseman Jordan Harris will be a game-time decision and Jake Allen will get the start against Vancouver tonight.