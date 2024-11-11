The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

On Nov. 4 and 5, a group from Soldier On took part in a two-day hockey camp at the Bell Centre and CN Sports Complex, an activity organized in the lead up to Remembrance Day. A tour of the Habs’ home and a practice on the Bell Centre ice served as starters on Monday before Tuesday’s main events: a friendly on-ice match with Canadiens alumni in Brossard and tickets to the game against the Flames.

“It was interesting to go behind the scenes of everything we usually see from the outside. [The Canadiens] are in our roots, so it was great to see all that,” described retired Master Corporal (MCpl) turned goaltender Kim Hardy, who will represent Canada at the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. “Getting a chance to practice at the Bell Centre and telling myself ‘OK, this is really happening’ was cool.”

For others, it was rubbing shoulders with NHLers past and present that left an indelible impression.

“I really appreciated the time that the Canadiens alumni spent with us, and also some current players,” added Warrant Officer (WO) Samuel Page. “Brendan Gallagher came to say ‘hi’ while we were at the Bell Centre. It was a small gesture on his part, but it meant a lot to us.”

For the longtime Canadiens alternate captain, going out of his way for the community comes naturally.

"It’s awesome to be able to spend some time with them and show our appreciation, respect and admiration for what they do for our country,” underlined Gallagher. “These are the men and women who sacrificed their lives so that we can live ours. It’s really humbling and it’s something I'm always happy to do.”

Seguin, Hardy and Page were likewise touched by the ovation members of the armed forces received from fans. The cheers during the pregame ceremony and following the national anthem—performed by the Fusiliers Mont-Royal infantry Reserve unit for the occasion—were a reminder that the sacrifices made by those who serve and who have served do not go unnoticed.

“I think the military is perceived like a mystical creature sometimes, that people don’t fully understand,” admitted Seguin. “But we’re a representation of the Canadian society and it’s by connecting us through sports—through hockey or whatever—that makes us more approachable and relatable to the Canadian public.”

“Our troops are fans of sports and the Canadiens [...], and there are similarities between hockey, pro sports, and the military. When professional athletes get injured, what do they do during their post-career lives? It’s the same question for military personnel, and I think the NHL has done a good job highlighting the armed forces.”

Thanks to the Soldier On program and activities like the one with the Canadiens, members can get out of their comfort zones and share their experiences. And while NHL teams can provide the visibility needed to help spread the word, it’s the members themselves who are the greatest spokespeople.

“The hardest part is signing up, being able to make that first step,” acknowledged Hardy. “Sometimes you need that tap on the back, and to tell yourself ‘come on, you can do this.’ Then you end up meeting great people and reconnecting with some you’ve seen elsewhere, in other provinces or while on duty, and it’s great.”

It’s in that spirit of paying it forward that participants are chosen. The aim of the program is to reach as many members as possible by showing that a healthy lifestyle is possible, and inspiring others to sign up next.

To learn more about the Soldier On program, to donate, or to sign up, visit soldieron.ca.

On this Remembrance Day, the Canadiens thank all those who have served and who continue to serve today. Lest We Forget.