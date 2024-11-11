The Canadiens honor Canadian Forces

MONTREAL – Members of the Canadian Armed Forces’ (CAF) Soldier On program experienced two unforgettable days as hockey stars recently, capped by the Nov. 5 game between the Canadiens and the Flames during Military Appreciation Night at the Bell Centre.
Thousands of men and women proudly serve their country every day, often outside of the spotlight—by choice—in a profession that is synonymous with selfless service. Still, recognition can go a long way, even if it is not expected of those who enlist.
And in a line of work that comes with significant risks, proper support is needed to help when physical or mental injuries are suffered.
Enter the Soldier On program.
Created in 2007, the program contributes to the recovery of ill and injured CAF members and veterans by providing opportunities and resources through sport, recreational, and creative activities.
“More than 15,000 members have joined the program across Canada and abroad,” explained Krista Seguin, Regional Operation Manager of Soldier On. “It’s really a safe space for members to interact with their peers. They all have common bonds, and they have all experienced a traumatic life event [...] so it’s a place where they can connect with others and challenge themselves through sport.”
Members are linked by their will to overcome their health struggles—their resilience and commitment to recovery through an active lifestyle are the ties that bind. Taken together, the program promotes camaraderie, empowerment and a sense of community among its constituents, regardless of their injuries.
“For our members it can mean learning something new, or simply getting back into the game,” continued Seguin. “Many played a sport at some point in their careers, before or after joining the military. Then an injury happens, be it mental or physical, and sometimes sports are no longer a priority—when in fact it or other recreational activities could help support their social, physical and mental well-being. The power of sports is amazing, and we saw that this week with hockey.”