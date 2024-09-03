The 43rd Canadiens Blood Drive will take place on October 16

MONTREAL – On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, the Bell Centre will host the 43rd annual Canadiens Blood Drive, organized in partnership with Héma-Québec. About 750 donors are expected between 8:00 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the main entrance, located on avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal.

Throughout the day, various members of the organization, including current players, coaches, Youppi! and Canadiens Alumni, will be on hand to thank fans for their generosity. The objective of this major blood donation clinic, presented in collaboration with RDS, is to collect a large amount of blood units in order to maintain the collective reserve at an optimal level. Every day, Héma-Québec must collect at least 1,000 blood donations to efficiently meet the needs of all hospitals across the province.

Those wishing to come roll up their sleeve during the Canadiens Blood Drive are invited to make an appointment now by visiting jedonne.hema-quebec.qc.ca or by calling 1-800-343-7264. Reserving your time slot in advance is strongly recommended in order to allow for better management of visitors and reduce wait times, which will result in faster screening process and actual donation. However, walk-ins will also be accommodated on the day of, as space allows.

Most adults in good health can give blood and help save up to three lives. Before registering or attending a blood drive, it is important for donors to first verify whether they meet all eligibility conditions by consulting the “Who can donate?” section on Héma-Québec’s website or by contacting the Donor Centre at 1-800-847-2525.

Initiated in 1981 by Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Béliveau and Claude Mouton, former sports commentator and announcer at the Montreal Forum, the Canadiens Blood Drive has resulted in 38,147 blood donations to this day. Since 1998, the Montreal Canadiens have been organizing their blood drive in collaboration with Héma-Québec, the exclusive supplier of blood products in Quebec. Over the past 42 years, the Canadiens Blood Drive has helped save close to 114,441 lives.