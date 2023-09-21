Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

BROSSARD - Team A and Team B went head-to-head in the first intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday at the CN Sports Complex.
Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team A:
The 72 players invited to training camp were grouped into four teams on Thursday
Forwards
51 Heinman
14 Suzuki
22 Caufield
43 Simoneau
61 Maillet
70 Smilanic
76 Davidson
82 Condotta
68 Voyer
Defensemen
84 Trudeau
52 Barron
72 Xhekaj
36 Keeper
79 Ortiz
Goalies
30 Primeau
39 Vrbetic
Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team B:
Forwards
91 Monahan
77 Dach
97 Roy
55 Pezzetta
13 Stephens
24 Andersson
80 Bourque
74 Gignac
32 Legare
Defensemen
47 Stuble
58 Savard
54 Harris
73 Galipeau
78 Laaouan
92 Beaudin
Goalies
30 Primeau
39 Vrbetic
Following the intrasquad game, the teams returned to the ice for a practice session.
Teams C and D will face off at 1:30 pm in Brossard and practice thereafter.