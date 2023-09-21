News Feed

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Christian Dvorak out until November 

Paul Byron announces retirement

A letter from Paul Byron 

72 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens acquire Tanner Pearson and a 2025 3rd-round pick from Vancouver

OTT@MTL: Game recap 

OTT@MTL Prospects: What you need to know

CH Weekly: September 18 to 24

MTL@BOS Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BOS Prospects: What you need to know

MTL@BUF Prospects: Game recap

MTL@BUF Prospects: What you need to know

Foundation sets new fundraising record at the Canadiens Golf Tournament  

St-Louis on Matheson: ‘He checks all the boxes’ 

CH Weekly: September 11 to 17

Mike Matheson named alternate captain 

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

The 72 players invited to training camp were grouped into four teams on Thursday

BROSSARD - Team A and Team B went head-to-head in the first intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday at the CN Sports Complex.

Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team A:

Forwards

51 Heinman

14 Suzuki

22 Caufield

43 Simoneau

61 Maillet

70 Smilanic

76 Davidson

82 Condotta

68 Voyer

Defensemen

84 Trudeau

52 Barron

72 Xhekaj

36 Keeper

79 Ortiz

Goalies

30 Primeau

39 Vrbetic

Here's a look at the lines and defensive pairings for Team B:

Forwards

91 Monahan

77 Dach

97 Roy

55 Pezzetta

13 Stephens

24 Andersson

80 Bourque

74 Gignac

32 Legare

Defensemen

47 Stuble

58 Savard

54 Harris

73 Galipeau

78 Laaouan

92 Beaudin

Goalies

30 Primeau

39 Vrbetic

Following the intrasquad game, the teams returned to the ice for a practice session.

Teams C and D will face off at 1:30 pm in Brossard and practice thereafter.