Team 2 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Instrasquad scrimmages continued at training camp on Friday

20240920 - Training Camp Thumbnail
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – Canadiens Training Camp entered its third day at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.

Team 3 upended Team 2, 6-3, on goals from Joel Armia, Laurent Dauphin, Joshua Roy, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson.

William Trudeau, Jared Davidson and Filip Mešár scored for Team 2.

Team 2 goals

P1 1-[1] Trudeau

P1 3-[2] Davidson (Trudeau)

P2 3-[3] Mešár (Engström)

Team 3 goals

P1 [1]-0 Armia (Matheson)

P1 [2]-1 Dauphin – Penalty shot

P1 [3]-1 Roy – Penalty shot

P2 [4]-3 Gallagher (Evans)

P2 [5]-3 Anderson (Roy)

P2 [6]-3 Simoneau

Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 2:

Forwards

92 Laine

77 Dach

15 Newhook

55 Pezzetta

62 Beck

57 Farrell

76 Davidson

74 Gignac

46 Mesar

94 Nijhoff

 

 

Defensemen

72 Xhekaj

58 Savard

84 Trudeau

85 Jacobs

42 Engström

Goalies

35 Montembeault

70 Cavallin

Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 3:

Forwards

11 Gallagher

71 Evans

40 Armia

89 Roy

28 Dvorak

17 Anderson

43 Simoneau

82 Condotta

45 Dauphin

 

 53 Beaucage

Defensemen

8 Matheson

64 Reinbacher

59 Hayes

65 Sevigny

56 Jandric

54 Paquette

Goalies

30 Primeau

98 Jones

Team 1, led by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, skated earlier in the day and are scheduled to play against Team 3 on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

The Canadiens provided a medical update on defenseman Kaiden Guhle on Thursday, announcing he will be reevaluated in seven days following an appendectomy.

QUOTES

Alex Newhook on welcoming Patrik Laine to the team:

Anytime you come into a new environment and new team, it’s a feeling out process on both sides of it. But I think this group is a very welcoming group; it’s a close knit group. For a guy like him to come in, or anyone to come in, we try to make it as easy a transition. I felt it last year and I’m sure he’s feeling it right now. We need him to come in and be effective, be a difference maker for us and I’m sure he will.

Kirby Dach on how himself, Newhook and Laine complement each other:

I think it’s going to be a good fit. Patty is a world-class shooter. He’s got a lot of high-end skills and can make plays, and same with Newy and myself. I think Newy’s speed, and my speed will open up a lot of lanes for Patty to get open and shoot pucks, for us to get pucks, play give-and-go’s and create offensive in the O-zone.

News Feed

Team 1 vs. Team 2: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Medical update on Kaiden Guhle

Canadiens Media Day Livestream returns Thursday

59 players to participate in Canadiens Training Camp

Canadiens Golf Tournament raises over $829,000 for the Foundation

Chris Wideman announces retirement

Molson: 'They're building something great and it’s going to be fun for many years'

2024 Montreal Canadiens Roundtable

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

TOR@MTL: Game recap | Prospect Showdown

2024 Prospect Showdown: What you need to know

Rewinding on the 2024 NHL Draft

Canadiens announce changes to hockey operations department

Hutson settles in Montreal ahead of Prospect Showdown

Canadiens to debut new scoreboard at the Bell Centre

Canadiens announce 2024 Rookie Camp roster

Long Island Nets to play six home games at Place Bell during the 2024-25 NBA G League season

Caufield to wear No. 13 in honor of Johnny Gaudreau 