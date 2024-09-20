Team 2 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

BROSSARD – Canadiens Training Camp entered its third day at the CN Sports Complex on Friday.
Team 3 upended Team 2, 6-3, on goals from Joel Armia, Laurent Dauphin, Joshua Roy, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson.
William Trudeau, Jared Davidson and Filip Mešár scored for Team 2.
Team 2 goals
P1 1-[1] Trudeau
P1 3-[2] Davidson (Trudeau)
P2 3-[3] Mešár (Engström)
Team 3 goals
P1 [1]-0 Armia (Matheson)
P1 [2]-1 Dauphin – Penalty shot
P1 [3]-1 Roy – Penalty shot
P2 [4]-3 Gallagher (Evans)
P2 [5]-3 Anderson (Roy)
P2 [6]-3 Simoneau
Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 2: