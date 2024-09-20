Team 2 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 1, led by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky, skated earlier in the day and are scheduled to play against Team 3 on Saturday at 11:15 a.m.

The Canadiens provided a medical update on defenseman Kaiden Guhle on Thursday, announcing he will be reevaluated in seven days following an appendectomy.

QUOTES

Alex Newhook on welcoming Patrik Laine to the team:

Anytime you come into a new environment and new team, it’s a feeling out process on both sides of it. But I think this group is a very welcoming group; it’s a close knit group. For a guy like him to come in, or anyone to come in, we try to make it as easy a transition. I felt it last year and I’m sure he’s feeling it right now. We need him to come in and be effective, be a difference maker for us and I’m sure he will.

Kirby Dach on how himself, Newhook and Laine complement each other:

I think it’s going to be a good fit. Patty is a world-class shooter. He’s got a lot of high-end skills and can make plays, and same with Newy and myself. I think Newy’s speed, and my speed will open up a lot of lanes for Patty to get open and shoot pucks, for us to get pucks, play give-and-go’s and create offensive in the O-zone.