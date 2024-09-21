Team 1 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

BROSSARD – Team 3 claimed a 2-1 victory over Team 1 in the Championship Game of the intrasquad scrimmages at Canadiens Training Camp on Saturday.
Jake Evans and Joel Armia extended their strong showings at camp, each scoring to secure the win for Team 3.
Alex Barré-Boulet netted the only goal for Team 1, who rallied late but could not find an equalizer.
Team 1 goals
P2 17:44 2-[1] Barré-Boulet
Team 3 goals
P1 22:15 [1]-0 Evans (Armia)
P1 25:35 [2]-0 Armia (Dauphin)
Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 1: