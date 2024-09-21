Team 1 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Team 2 practiced ahead of the scrimmage. Patrik Laine did not skate on Saturday, opting for a therapy day instead.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Josh Anderson on Martin St-Louis supporting him through a tough 2023-24 season:

He was on my side all year long. I’ve got a lot of respect for Marty. Obviously, he played in the League a long time, and for him to pull me aside multiple times and be on my side was truly incredible. It’s things like that that you respect from a coach, and that’s why you just want to give it your all. Every time he gives you that opportunity, he just wants to see you work and that’s what I’m going to try to do.

Martin St-Louis on the depth lower in the Canadiens lineup:

It’s important. I think every team is trying to get deep lineups, because they know depth helps with winning games. Watching the scrimmages, I feel it’s the deepest we’ve looked. It’s a sign of progression and it should help us win games, no doubt about it.

The Canadiens are scheduled to be back on the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Sunday.