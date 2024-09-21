Team 1 vs. Team 3: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Evans, Armia and Team 3 win the intrasquad scrimmage tournament

20240921_Camp_Maillouxr
By Montreal Canadiens
BROSSARD – Team 3 claimed a 2-1 victory over Team 1 in the Championship Game of the intrasquad scrimmages at Canadiens Training Camp on Saturday.

Jake Evans and Joel Armia extended their strong showings at camp, each scoring to secure the win for Team 3.

Alex Barré-Boulet netted the only goal for Team 1, who rallied late but could not find an equalizer.

Team 1 goals

P2 17:44 2-[1] Barré-Boulet

Team 3 goals

P1 22:15 [1]-0 Evans (Armia)

P1 25:35 [2]-0 Armia (Dauphin)

Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 1:

Forwards

13 Caufield

14 Suzuki

20 Slafkovský

51 Heineman

91 Kapanen

27 Barré-Boulet

88 Tuch

86 Kidney

60 F. Xhekaj

83 Savoie

 

 

Defensemen

47 Struble

24 Mailloux

48 Hutson

52 Barron

36 Wotherspoon

97 Motew

Goalies

75 Dobes

95 Hughes

Here’s a look at the lines and defense pairings for Team 3:

Forwards

11 Gallagher

71 Evans

40 Armia

89 Roy

28 Dvorak

17 Anderson

43 Simoneau

82 Condotta

45 Dauphin

 81 Mianscum

 

Defensemen

8 Matheson

64 Reinbacher

59 Hayes

42 Engström

56 Jandric

Goalies

30 Primeau

98 Jones

Team 2 practiced ahead of the scrimmage. Patrik Laine did not skate on Saturday, opting for a therapy day instead.

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Josh Anderson on Martin St-Louis supporting him through a tough 2023-24 season:

He was on my side all year long. I’ve got a lot of respect for Marty. Obviously, he played in the League a long time, and for him to pull me aside multiple times and be on my side was truly incredible. It’s things like that that you respect from a coach, and that’s why you just want to give it your all. Every time he gives you that opportunity, he just wants to see you work and that’s what I’m going to try to do.

Martin St-Louis on the depth lower in the Canadiens lineup:

It’s important. I think every team is trying to get deep lineups, because they know depth helps with winning games. Watching the scrimmages, I feel it’s the deepest we’ve looked. It’s a sign of progression and it should help us win games, no doubt about it.

The Canadiens are scheduled to be back on the ice at the CN Sports Complex on Sunday.

Media op: Evans

Media op: Roy

Media op: Gallagher

Media op: Anderson

Media op: Primeau

