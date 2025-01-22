TBL@MTL: Game recap

Habs overcome 2-0 deficit to beat Lightning

20250121_TBLMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Jake Evans scores with 2:15 left in regulation, and the Canadiens rally past the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

Quick hits

  • Joel Armia notched his 100th NHL assist and his 200th point.
  • Lane Hutson set the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history (9 games). The last person to own the record was... Hutson himself. He also tied Shayne Gostisbehere’s record for the longest assist streak by a rookie D-man in NHL history. (source: NHL PR)
  • Patrik Laine collected two assists in a single game for the first time this season.
  • Juraj Slafkovsky scored his third goal in four games.
  • The Canadiens are 13-3-1 since December 17 and occupy the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mental health awareness

The Habs hosted Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre to raise awareness about mental health and support organizations that help those in need. To show their support, Canadiens players wore green ribbons as they arrived at the Bell Centre for tonight’s game.

Roster

Head coach Martin St-Louis gave Samuel Montembeault a chance to rebound following Saturday’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was his 35th start of the season. No other changes were made to the lineup.

Following a 33-save performance, the netminder established a new personal best for wins in a season (17). For more stats, check out the Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P2 05:32 2-[1] Slafkovsky (Laine, Hutson) - PPG

TBL@MTL: Slafkovsky scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P2 07:21 2-[2] Newhook (Laine)

TBL@MTL: Newhook scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P3 17:45 2-[3] Evans (Armia, Carrier)

TBL@MTL: Evans scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay goals 

P1 14:20 [1]-0 Kucherov (Cirelli, Lilleberg)

P2 02:45 [2]-0 Guentzel (Eyssimont)  

What’s next

The Canadiens will head to Detroit for a game against the Red Wings on Thursday before returning home to host the New Jersey Devils and Lunar New Year at the Bell Centre on Saturday. For tickets, click here.

Related Content

News Feed

Updates from optional morning skate – Jan. 21

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

Beck shining bright in pro rookie season

NYR@MTL: Game recap

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Marcel Bonin

Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

NHL announces Canadiens Quarter-Century Team

NYR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@DAL: Game recap

MTL@DAL: What you need to know

MTL@UTA: Game recap

A 15th BLEU BLANC BOUGE rink unveiled in Quebec City

Emil Heineman out three to four weeks

MTL@UTA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 13

Catching up with… Sam Harris