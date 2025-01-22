TBL@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Jake Evans scores with 2:15 left in regulation, and the Canadiens rally past the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night at the Bell Centre.

Quick hits

Joel Armia notched his 100th NHL assist and his 200th point.

Lane Hutson set the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history (9 games). The last person to own the record was... Hutson himself. He also tied Shayne Gostisbehere’s record for the longest assist streak by a rookie D-man in NHL history. (source: NHL PR)

Patrik Laine collected two assists in a single game for the first time this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored his third goal in four games.

The Canadiens are 13-3-1 since December 17 and occupy the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mental health awareness

The Habs hosted Hockey Talks Night at the Bell Centre to raise awareness about mental health and support organizations that help those in need. To show their support, Canadiens players wore green ribbons as they arrived at the Bell Centre for tonight’s game.