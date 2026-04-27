TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

Lightning score three unanswered goals to take Game 4 and even the series at 2-2

20260426_TBLMTL_Recap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens-Lightning series is even at 2-2 after Tampa Bay overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Montreal 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Sunday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Habs opened up a two-goal lead just after the halfway mark of the game, with Zachary Bolduc and Cole Caufield each netting their first of the postseason.

It wouldn’t be enough, however, as the Lightning scored three unanswered goals to take Game 4 and send the series back to Tampa in a tie.

Prior to puck drop, Hall of Fame defenseman and former general manager Serge Savard had the honor of firing up the crowd with the ceremonial torch.

TBL@MTL: Serge Savard carries the torch into the Bell Centre

Caufield’s goal was his 20th career playoff point in just his 29th game.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 10:06 0-[1] Bolduc (Guhle, Texier)

TBL@MTL: Bolduc scores goal against Andrei Vasilevskiy

P2 13:29 0-[2] Caufield (Suzuki, Hutson) – PPG

TBL@MTL: Caufield scores PPG against Andrei Vasilevskiy

Tampa Bay goals

P2 19:06 [1]-2 Guentzel (Moser, Raddysh)

P3 01:40 [2]-2 Hagel (Kucherov, Guentzel) – PPG

P3 15:07 Hagel (Kucherov, Moser)

What’s next

The series resumes in Tampa with Game 5 on Wednesday night, before the teams come back to Montreal for Game 6 on Friday.

Related Content

Postgame vs. TBL: Guhle

Postgame vs. TBL: Bolduc

Postgame vs. TBL: Matheson

Postgame vs. TBL: St-Louis

News Feed

David Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 26

TBL@MTL: What you need to know | Game 4

Updates from optional practice - Apr. 25

TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 3

Yvan Cournoyer fires up the Bell Centre

Updates from morning skate – Apr. 24

TBL@MTL: What you need to know | Game 3

Updates from practice - Apr. 23

Find the Canadiens Playoff Street Team on Thursday

MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 2

MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 2

Updates from practice – Apr. 20

MTL@TBL: Game recap | Game 1

MTL@TBL: What you need to know | Game 1

The power of team chemistry

Updates from practice – Apr. 18

From Bell Centre to museum: Canadiens team photo hanging at local exhibition