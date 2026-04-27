TBL@MTL: Game recap | Game 4

MONTREAL – The Canadiens-Lightning series is even at 2-2 after Tampa Bay overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Montreal 3-2 at the Bell Centre on Sunday night.

After a scoreless first period, the Habs opened up a two-goal lead just after the halfway mark of the game, with Zachary Bolduc and Cole Caufield each netting their first of the postseason.

It wouldn’t be enough, however, as the Lightning scored three unanswered goals to take Game 4 and send the series back to Tampa in a tie.

Prior to puck drop, Hall of Fame defenseman and former general manager Serge Savard had the honor of firing up the crowd with the ceremonial torch.