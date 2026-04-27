David Reinbacher loaned to Laval Rocket

The defenseman was recalled on April 12

EN-16x9-David-Reinbacher
By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

MONTREAL – Following Sunday’s Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Canadiens announced that defenseman David Reinbacher was loaned to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

Reinbacher was called up by Montreal on April 12 and made his NHL debut that same night in Long Island. He registered an assist in two regular season games with the Habs.

The fifth-overall pick from 2023 tallied 24 points (5G, 19A) in 57 games with Laval this season, as well as a plus-18 differential.

The Rocket open their North Division Semifinal series against the Toronto Marlies in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 29.

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