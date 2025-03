MONTREAL – The NHL announced Monday that Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki was named the League’s third star of the week for the seven-day stretch ending on March 2.

Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars were named the NHL’s first and second stars of the week, respectively.

Last week, Suzuki recorded seven points (3G, 4A) in three games against the Carolina Hurricanes, San Jose Sharks and Buffalo Sabres.