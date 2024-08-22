Suzuki, Asista Foundation deliver big at Heroes Golf Tournament

They say you can’t teach old dogs new tricks, but the Asista Foundation would beg to differ. The organization’s mission is to rescue pups from difficult situations, then train and maintain the therapeutic service dogs that help children and adults manage mental health conditions.

Since its creation, the foundation has diversified its impact by training service dogs for a variety of needs, including post-traumatic stress, autism, severe anxiety, and more. The dogs selected for the program come from shelters or rescues and receive specialized training according to the needs related to the person with whom they will be paired.

“The Heroes Golf Tournament represents a special opportunity for us to raise awareness and funds for our cause,” explained the Asista Foundations’ Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, John Agionicolaitis. “Nick’s passion and dedication as our ambassador makes this event even more special. We were thrilled to see the community rally behind us for a great day of golf.”

Don’t remind Cole Caufield, but Suzuki made it clear at Presidents Cup Media Day that he doesn’t need any four-legged support when it comes to his golf game. Still, the pups were on-site to entertain the some 130 golfers at Saint-Raphael on Thursday––some of whom could certainly use some pick-me-up energy after a long day on the links.

