Suzuki, Asista Foundation deliver big at Heroes Golf Tournament

ÎLE BIZARD – The dog days of summer aren’t over yet––especially with Nick Suzuki around.
This Thursday at Golf Saint-Raphaël on Île Bizard, the Canadiens captain hosted the second annual Heroes Golf Tournament in support of the Asista Foundation, which raises awareness for mental health through service dogs.
Suzuki, who, in 2022, was named an ambassador of the Asista Foundation as part of their A Hero Within All of Us campaign, helped collect $120,500 at the 2024 edition of the charity event.
"Being part of Asista for the past years has shown me firsthand the impact we have in our community,” offered the 25-year-old. “Our golf tournament is an amazing way to bring people together, enjoy a great day of golf, and support a worthy cause. I'm honored to be involved and would like to thank everyone who came out to support."