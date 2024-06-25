Shea Weber elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

MONTREAL – Shea Weber is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Mike Gartner, Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, announced on Tuesday that the former Habs captain has been elected to the Hall’s Class of 2024 in the Player Category.

Weber enters hockey’s pantheon after 16 NHL seasons during which he totaled 589 points (224G, 365A) in 1,038 games.

The native of Sicamous, BC, registered 146 points (58G, 88A) in 275 games during his five-year tenure with the Canadiens. Weber was named the 30th captain in franchise history on October 1, 2018, and in 2020-21, the seven-time NHL All-Star lead the team to its first Stanley Cup Final since 1993. He will become the 61st member of the organization to be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Monday, November 11 in Toronto.

As far as individual honours are concerned, Weber was the 2016 recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award presented by the NHL to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice during the regular season.

The towering defenseman, known predominantly for his lethal slapshot, also represented his country on the international stage, winning gold with Canada at the 2005 World Junior Hockey Championship, 2007 World Championship, 2010 and 2014 Olympic Games and 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Weber’s selection comes in his first year of eligibility. He will be joined by Pavel Datysuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell and David Poile as part of the Hall’s Class of 2024.

The now 38-year-old was selected by the Nashville Predators in the second round (49th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft.