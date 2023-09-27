News Feed

NJD@MTL: Game recap

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

NJD@MTL: What you need to know

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Training Camp | Quotes of the day 

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Changes to the Canadiens medical staff

Team B vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Canadiens launch new Youppi! edition of in-game escape room for 2023-24

Team A vs. Team C: Scrimmage lines

Team C vs. Team D: Scrimmage lines

Chris Wideman to miss extended time

Team A vs. Team B: Scrimmage lines and defense pairings

Christian Dvorak out until November 

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

cms-20230927-ott-mtl-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Habs are looking to get in the wins column on Wednesday as they welcome the Ottawa Senators to the Bell Centre for their second game of the preseason. 

Here’s what you need to know heading into the matchup. 

1. Montreal’s preseason debut on Monday may have ended in a loss to the Devils, but there were some strong performances from the home side regardless. Joshua Roy opened the scoring for the Habs, netting the team’s first goal of the exhibition calendar in the process. Josh Anderson also lit the lamp, while a couple of newcomers, namely Alex Newhook and David Reinbacher, got their first points in bleu-blanc-rouge on the play.

Habs fall in preseason debut at the Bell Centre

The Canadiens will be looking to turn things around on Wednesday night.

TICKETS: Ottawa @ Montreal 🎟️

2. As of Wednesday morning, there were no changes to the training camp roster. Remember that after Sunday’s Red vs. White intrasquad scrimmage, four players were cut from camp and sent back to their respective Junior clubs. No further moves have been made, leaving 68 players still in play.

The Canadiens enjoyed a day off on Tuesday, so we’ll have to wait until activities resume on Wednesday to find out the team’s lineup to face the Senators.

3. Wednesday’s game not only gives the Habs the chance to get their first exhibition win, but it’s also an opportunity for them to hand their divisional rivals their first loss of the preseason, as the Sens are undefeated in two contests against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday and Monday. The Canadiens could get their first looks at Vladimir Tarasenko and Dominik Kubalik in Ottawa colors. Kubalik made his presence known on Sunday, scoring his first goal in a Sens jersey and earning himself the nod for third star of the game.

4. Reminder that the new format for the 50/50 draw to benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation debuted at the Bell Centre on Monday. A new “early bird” concept was launched for the preseason. So, for each game until the regular season home opener on October 14 – whether at home or on the road – a prize will be drawn. As well, your 50/50 ticket is eligible for all subsequent draws from the time of purchase until October 14. Buy your ticket quickly to get more chances to win a prize! Last point: the big jackpot won’t be divvied up for each preseason game; rather, the total will be pooled into a mega prize that will be drawn on October 14. For more information, for the list of prizes or to buy a ticket (18 years and up), visit en.5050.canadiens.com.

5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. To get tickets, click here. Fans who will be watching from home can tune in to TSN5 or RDS to catch all the action.