SEA@MTL: Game recap 

MONTREAL – That wasn’t quite the spooky soirée the Canadiens had in mind on Halloween Night at the Bell Centre.

The Seattle Kraken exploded out of the gates, opening an early 4-0 lead and did not look back in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Cole Caufield stayed hot, netting his NHL-leading ninth goal of the season in the first period, and Josh Anderson scored his second of the season in the late stages of Tuesday’s outing.

Samuel Montembeault started the game for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau early in the middle frame.

