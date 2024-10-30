SEA@MTL: Game recap 

Montreal loses 8-2 on Halloween Night at the Bell Centre

MONTREAL – That wasn’t quite the spooky soirée the Canadiens had in mind on Halloween Night at the Bell Centre.

The Seattle Kraken exploded out of the gates, opening an early 4-0 lead and did not look back in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Cole Caufield stayed hot, netting his NHL-leading ninth goal of the season in the first period, and Josh Anderson scored his second of the season in the late stages of Tuesday’s outing.

Samuel Montembeault started the game for Montreal but was replaced by Cayden Primeau early in the middle frame.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 16:11 4-[1] Caufield (Slafkovský, Mailloux)

SEA@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Joey Daccord

P3 15:27 8-[2] Anderson (Matheson, Struble)

Josh Anderson with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken

Seattle goals

P1 00:25 [1]-0 Oleksiak (Burakovsky, Stephenson)

P1 03:49 [2]-0 Evans (Eberle, McCann)

P1 07:27 [3]-0 Schwartz (Stephenson, Montour) – PPG

P1 10:33 [4]-0 Bjorkstrand (Schwartz)

P2 01:32 [5]-1 Montour (Bjorkstrand, Stephenson) – PPG

P2 08:44 [6]-1 Montour (Oleksiak, Schwartz)

P3 14:12 [7]-1 Montour (McCann, Stephenson) – PPG

P3 15:14 [8]-1 Tolvanen (Mahura, Beniers)

What’s next

The Canadiens embark on their first multi-game road trip of the season, starting Thursday in Washington and wrapping up Saturday in Pittsburgh. Both games are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

