SEA@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Cole Caufield scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, as the Canadiens registered a thrilling 5-4 comeback win over the Seattle Kraken in their 2025-26 home opener at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Ivan Demidov tied the game with just under three minutes remaining in regulation, setting the stage for Caufield’s heroics in extra time as the Habs capped off an electric return home with two points.

The 24-year-old has now scored in four consecutive home openers.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach each tallied their first goals of the season, while 11 different Canadiens recorded at least one point in the win.

Samuel Montembeault turned aside 18 shots to help Montreal extend its win streak to three games.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

The Canadiens paid tribute to the late, great Ken Dryden before puck drop in Montreal. A six-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the most iconic goaltenders in franchise history, Dryden passed away on September 5.