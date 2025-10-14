Canadiens pick walkout songs at home opener

MONTREAL – The Bell Centre sounded a little different to open the Habs' first home game of the 2025-26 season.

Before facing the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Canadiens players each selected their own walkout (skateout?) songs for the team’s traditional player presentation ceremony. The musical picks—mixed by guest DJ Miss Shelton from a special perch atop the Zamboni tunnel—spanned multiple genres and decades before ending with something more familiar.

Nick Suzuki skated out last to his personal choice, the team’s habitual intro tune, “Fix You” by Coldplay.

Whether it’s controlling the play or the AUX, the Canadiens captain sure knows how to get fans on their feet.

See the full list of walkout songs below, in order of presentation: