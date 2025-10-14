Canadiens pick walkout songs at home opener

MONTREAL – The Bell Centre sounded a little different to open the Habs' first home game of the 2025-26 season.

Before facing the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Canadiens players each selected their own walkout (skateout?) songs for the team’s traditional player presentation ceremony. The musical picks—mixed by guest DJ Miss Shelton from a special perch atop the Zamboni tunnel—spanned multiple genres and decades before ending with something more familiar.

Nick Suzuki skated out last to his personal choice, the team’s habitual intro tune, “Fix You” by Coldplay.

Whether it’s controlling the play or the AUX, the Canadiens captain sure knows how to get fans on their feet.

See the full list of walkout songs below, in order of presentation:

PLAYER
SONG
ARTIST
13 Cole Caufield
Money for Nothing
Dire Straits
15 Alex Newhook
The Rhythm of the Goat
The Navigators
17 Josh Anderson
Sweet Child O' Mine
Guns N' Roses
20 Juraj Slafkovský
KSN - Pintlinch Remix
Yzomandias
21 Kaiden Guhle
Monster (feat. JAY-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Bon Iver)
Kanye West
35 Samuel Montembeault
La machine à scorer
Bob Bissonnette
45 Alexandre Carrier
#10
Loud
48 Lane Hutson
Come with Me Now
KONGOS
53 Noah Dobson
Broadway Girls (feat. Morgan Wallen)
Lil Durk
71 Jake Evans
The Stroke
Billy Squier
72 Arber Xhekaj
Across the Nation
The Union Underground
75 Jakub Dobeš
Where You Are (feat. HAYLA)
John Summit
76 Zachary Bolduc
Pour mon pays
Sir Pathétik
77 Kirby Dach
The Show Goes On
Lupe Fiasco
91 Oliver Kapanen
Levels
Avicii
92 Patrik Laine
Titanium (feat. Sia)
David Guetta
93 Ivan Demidov
Animal I Have Become
Three Days Grace
8 Mike Matheson
Mr. Brightside
The Killers
11 Brendan Gallagher
Enter Sandman
Metallica
14 Nick Suzuki
Fix You
Coldplay

To hear the full playlist on Spotify, click here.

Note that some tracks may contain explicit lyrics. Listener discretion is advised.

