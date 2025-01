MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced on Friday that forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard has been loaned to the Laval Rocket, in the American Hockey League.

The Saguenay, QC native rejoins the Habs’ farm team after playing one game with the big club on Thursday. He was recalled by the Canadiens on Jan. 25.

In 24 games with the Rocket this season, the 26-year-old has registered 11 points (4G, 7A).