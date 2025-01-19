NHL announces Canadiens Quarter-Century Team

MONTREAL – Twenty-five years into the new century, and the verdict is in.

The NHL announced on Sunday the Canadiens’ First and Second Quarter-Century Teams as the Habs prepare to host the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Media members, retired NHLers and club executives weighed in on the selection, with each team comprising of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, for 12 players total.

The League-wide initiative was launched in December with the goal of highlighting the best players from each franchise over the past 25 years (or quarter century). The campaign will culminate with a fan vote to pick the NHL’s overall Quarter-Century Team. Voting will take place from February 12 to 26 on NHL.com and X.

The Canadiens have experienced plenty of memorable moments between 2000 and 2025, including the team’s centennial season in 2008-09, a pair of Eastern Conference Finals in 2010 and 2014, and an incredible run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021. Many players have likewise left their mark with the franchise over that span, be it via team records or League honors. One of the most decorated Habs of the era is Carey Price, who set the new mark for wins by a Canadiens goaltender (361) and earned the Vezina and Hart Memorial trophies, among others.

It should come as no surprise that Price was named to the Canadiens’ First Quarter-Century Team; see the full list of players below, listed alphabetically by position.

First Team

Saku Koivu (F)

Alex Kovalev (F)

Tomas Plekanec (F)

Andrei Markov (D)

Shea Weber (D)

Carey Price (G)

Second Team

Brendan Gallagher (F)

Max Pacioretty (F)

Nick Suzuki (F)

Sheldon Souray (D)

P.K. Subban (D)

Jose Theodore (G)

