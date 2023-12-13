PIT@MTL: What you need to know

Sidney Crosby and the Pens are in town for the Habs’ penultimate home game of 2023

20231213_PIT@MTL_SkipHorizEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens’ atypical week continues against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Three days after a rare Sunday outing, the team suits up for their first home game on a Wednesday this season.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Canadiens’ weekend was jam packed with a pair of games in as many nights. Twenty-four hours after taking down the Sabres in Buffalo, the Habs were dealt a 2-1 loss at the hands of Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre on Sunday. The shot count read 37-32 in favor of home team (including 10 off the stick of Brendan Gallagher), but Martin St-Louis's troops fell short of a comeback. Jake Evans was the lone Montreal goalscorer, while Jake Allen made 30 saves at the other end.

Recap: Predators at Canadiens 12.10.23

2. One third of the Habs’ 2023-24 season has come-and-gone, so here’s a look at how things have fared thus far. Captain Nick Suzuki leads the team with 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists), followed by Cole Caufield with 20 (seven goals, 14 assists) and Mike Matheson with 19 (five goals, 13 assists). Sean Monahan, who leads the team with 233 faceoffs won, and Suzuki each own a share of the lead in the goals department. Matheson has been the most called upon on the blue line, playing an average of 25:01 in 28 games, while Kaiden Guhle has logged an average of 21:23 and blocked 71 shots in 24 games this season.

Nine players has have skated in all of the Habs’ 28 outings to date: Suzuki, Caufield, Matheson, Monahan, Gallagher, Evans, Juraj Slafkovsky, Johnathan Kovacevic and Josh Anderson.

Kirby Dach, who’s been ruled out for the season, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Alex Newhook, Jordan Harris and Tanner Pearson are currently on the injured reserve list.

As it stands, the team sits sixth in the Atlantic Division with a 12-13-3 record.

3. The Penguins (12-12-3) snapped a four-game skid against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday before their home crowd at PPG Paints Arena. The effort marked their first win in the month of December. Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter provided all the offense for the Pens, each finding the back of the net twice in a 4-2 triumph of the Yotes. Last season, the Canadiens swept the season series, 3-0, against the Penguins – two of which came in overtime.

4. The second “Mercredis METAL! Mondays” is on tab tonight at the Bell Centre! The Canadiens’ unofficial mascot, who announced his unretirement on Nov. 30, is back on the scene for Monday and Wednesday night games at home this season. METAL’s roadie promises the mascot will bring unprecedented levels of volume and attitude to the Bell Centre with a mix of cowbells, special guests and performances, and a playlist of the best music and artists to ever feature on L.A.’s Sunset Strip during the halcyon days of the late ‘80s, so rest assured Wednesday night will be Rockin’ and Rollin’ in Montreal.

5. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Habs fans can catch the action on RDS and Sportsnet, or listen to the game on the radio on TSN 690 and 98.5 fm. For tickets, click here.

