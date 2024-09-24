PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

MONTREAL – The Canadiens kicked off the preseason with a lopsided 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre on Monday,

David Savard, Emil Heineman and Josh Anderson scored 2:33 apart in the third period, and Alex Barré-Boulet tacked on a late insurance marker. Earlier in the game, Luke Tuch opened the scoring for his first (unofficial) goal in a Canadiens uniform.

Cayden Primeau and Jakub Dobeš stood tall in net, combining for 25 saves to secure the shutout.

