PHI@MTL: Game recap | Preseason

Montreal rides four-goal third period to 5-0 win over Philadelphia in preseason opener

20240923_PHIMTL_Win
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens kicked off the preseason with a lopsided 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at the Bell Centre on Monday,

David Savard, Emil Heineman and Josh Anderson scored 2:33 apart in the third period, and Alex Barré-Boulet tacked on a late insurance marker. Earlier in the game, Luke Tuch opened the scoring for his first (unofficial) goal in a Canadiens uniform.

Cayden Primeau and Jakub Dobeš stood tall in net, combining for 25 saves to secure the shutout.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 08:08 0-[1] Tuch (Davidson)

Luke Tuch opens the scoring

P3 03:06 0-[2] Savard (Davidson, Hutson)

David Savard doubles the lead

P3 03:56 0-[3] Heineman (Barré-Boulet, Kapanen)

Emil Heineman buries a one-timer

P3 05:39 0-[4] Anderson (Roy, Mailloux)

Josh Anderson makes it four

P3 17 :45 0-[5] Barré-Boulet (Heineman, Kapanen)

Barré-Boulet adds a fifth

What’s next

The Canadiens are right back in action on Tuesday night when the New Jersey Devils come to town. Puck drop at the Bell Centre is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

