Patrik Laine earns Molson Cup honor for December

MONTREAL – Forward Patrik Laine is the Molson Cup recipient for the month of December.

Laine was selected first star of the game four times (December 3 against the Islanders, December 9 against Anaheim, December 17 against Buffalo and December 20 in Detroit) and third star of the game once (December 5 against Nashville). In 13 games in December, the right-winger produced 10 points (8G, 2A), while leading the NHL with eight power play goals, tied for fourth overall in the League this season.

Laine made his Canadiens debut against the Isles on December 3, scoring his first goal with the team. On December 21 in Detroit, he became the first player in NHL history to score eight consecutive power play goals for a team. With his 11th career hat trick against Buffalo on December 17, Laine climbed to third all-time among Finnish players in NHL history in that category.

A ceremony honoring the December Molson Cup winner will take place ahead of Saturday’s’s game against the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre.