Owen Beck recalled from Laval Rocket

Forward has 25 points in 37 AHL games this season

By Montreal Canadiens PR
MONTREAL – The Canadiens announced Sunday afternoon that forward Owen Beck has been recalled from the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.

The 20-year-old has been a standout in his first year as a professional, ranking fourth In scoring among AHL rookies with nine goals and 25 points in 37 games with the Rocket.

Beck previously made his NHL debut on Jan. 28, 2023, after Montreal issued an emergency recall of the forward who was playing for the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League at the time.

Beck was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

