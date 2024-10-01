OTT@MTL: What you need to know | Preseason

MEGA 50/50 RAFFLE

The Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation’s Mega 50/50 Raffle is back for the preseason! Each home and away game leading up to the start of the regular season will feature a new early bird prize. All tickets sold will be entered into a single grand prize jackpot, and the winning number will be drawn at the end of the home opener on October 9.

Only two early bird prizes remain, so buy your tickets early for more chances to win. Tonight’s prize: a $1,000 Tim Hortons gift card! For more information, to see the list of prizes, or to buy your tickets, visit en.5050.canadiens.com. Fans must be 18+ and located in Quebec at the time of purchase to participate.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Canadiens dropped a 2-1 decision to the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Kirby Dach was the lone scorer for the team in a game where bad luck struck the Habs early as forward Patrik Laine and defenseman David Reinbacher exited the game in the first period. Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau shared the net, stopping 11 and nine shots, respectively. Following the game, the club made roster moves by sending and assigning 27 players to Laval. The group, which includes Owen Beck, Sean Farrell, Filip Mesar and Florian Xhekaj, will report to Rocket training camp which begins on Tuesday at Place Bell. Lucas Condotta and Brandon Gignac, who cleared waivers on Monday, will also attend camp. In total, 31 players remain at Canadiens Training Camp.

Both the Habs (2-2-0-0) and the Senators (2-1-1-0) have nearly identical preseason records. The latter is also coming off a loss by the score of 5-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Sudbury, ON as part of Kraft Hockeyville on Sunday. Former Hab Nick Cousins, who joined Ottawa during the offseason after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last summer, and Tim Stützle scored for the Sens, while Anton Forsberg made 21 saves. The Senators began their training camp with 56 players and are now down to 29.

LINEUP

Head coach Martin St-Louis will hold a morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of the contest. Any announcement regarding the lineup set to face Ottawa could be shared on the Canadiens’ platforms. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' and the players’ press conferences.

For tickets to Tuesday’s game, click here.