OTT@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

FANatic Saturdays are back at the Bell Centre! Monster Energy’s guest DJ, Fafa Khan, will be live onTwitchduring warmups, so make sure to tune in as of 6:20 p.m. ET for the chance to win a prize. Fans can also enjoy a ton of pregame activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec and other in-game fun, including new intermission entertainment. Eagle-eyed fans who stay in their seats at the break will have a chance to win tickets to an upcoming game. Have a smartphone camera ready—that's the only hint we'll share for now...

TEAM COMPARISONS

Both the Canadiens and Senators won their season openers. Montreal did so by knocking off the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Wednesday, while Tim Stützle led Ottawa to a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Habs stumbled in their second outing, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Brendan Gallagher lit the lamp twice, Cole Caufield scored for a second consecutive game and Josh Anderson earned his first of the campaign in the loss. On the blue line, Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle each contributed a pair of assists, while Oliver Kapanen picked up a point in his first NHL game.

Ottawa has had Montreal’s number recently, winning the last nine matchups—a streak head coach Martin St-Louis and the Canadiens are determined to snap on Saturday. Montreal has not cracked Ottawa’s code since March 19, 2022. Time to break the trend!

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS

Caufield has kicked off the season with goals in back-to-back games for the second straight campaign. No Hab has found the back of the net in three consecutive games to start a season since Tomáš Plekanec in 2014-15. Caufield has been a consistent threat against the Senators with seven goals in 10 career games against the divisional rival.

On the visitor’s side, Stützle accounts for two of Sens’ three goals this season. The German forward has registered 10 points in his last 10 games against the Canadiens. Even better is captain Brady Tkachuk, who has posted 14 points in his last 10 appearances versus Montreal. Slowing down the Sens dynamic duo could be the Habs’ key to victory on Saturday.

Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers: