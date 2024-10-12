OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Neighbors, not friends. The Canadiens and Senators reignite their heated rivalry when the teams meet at the Bell Centre on Hockey Night in Canada.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Habs host Sens on FANatic Saturday at the Bell Centre
WHEN
Saturday, October 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
Citytv, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet ONE, TVA Sports
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
FANatic Saturdays are back at the Bell Centre! Monster Energy’s guest DJ, Fafa Khan, will be live onTwitchduring warmups, so make sure to tune in as of 6:20 p.m. ET for the chance to win a prize. Fans can also enjoy a ton of pregame activities beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET at M2 Marché MTL Loto-Québec and other in-game fun, including new intermission entertainment. Eagle-eyed fans who stay in their seats at the break will have a chance to win tickets to an upcoming game. Have a smartphone camera ready—that's the only hint we'll share for now...
TEAM COMPARISONS
Both the Canadiens and Senators won their season openers. Montreal did so by knocking off the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 on Wednesday, while Tim Stützle led Ottawa to a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.
The Habs stumbled in their second outing, dropping a 6-4 decision to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Brendan Gallagher lit the lamp twice, Cole Caufield scored for a second consecutive game and Josh Anderson earned his first of the campaign in the loss. On the blue line, Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle each contributed a pair of assists, while Oliver Kapanen picked up a point in his first NHL game.
Ottawa has had Montreal’s number recently, winning the last nine matchups—a streak head coach Martin St-Louis and the Canadiens are determined to snap on Saturday. Montreal has not cracked Ottawa’s code since March 19, 2022. Time to break the trend!
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-SENS
Caufield has kicked off the season with goals in back-to-back games for the second straight campaign. No Hab has found the back of the net in three consecutive games to start a season since Tomáš Plekanec in 2014-15. Caufield has been a consistent threat against the Senators with seven goals in 10 career games against the divisional rival.
On the visitor’s side, Stützle accounts for two of Sens’ three goals this season. The German forward has registered 10 points in his last 10 games against the Canadiens. Even better is captain Brady Tkachuk, who has posted 14 points in his last 10 appearances versus Montreal. Slowing down the Sens dynamic duo could be the Habs’ key to victory on Saturday.
Here’s how the Canadiens and Senators match up by the numbers:
SENATORS
📈
CANADIENS
1-0-0
RECORD
1-1-0
33.3%
POWER PLAY
18.2%
100%
PENALTY KILL
88.9%
3
GOALS FOR
5
1
GOALS AGAINST
6
Stützle (2)
GOALS
Caufield (2), Gallagher (2)
Norris, Sanderson, Tkachuk (1)
ASSISTS
Armia, Guhle, Hutson (2)
Stützle (2)
POINTS
Armia, Caufield, Gallagher, Guhle, Hutson (2)
Jensen (+2)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Guhle (+3)
Cousins, Kleven (4)
HITS
Slafkovský (7)
LINEUP NEWS
St-Louis is expected to address the media following Saturday’s morning skate at the Bell Centre. Any possible lineup changes and the starting goalie are likely to be communicated at that time. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference, and keep on eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
Habs fans should expect to see Samuel Montembeault back between the pipes on HNIC. The Becancour, QC native recorded a 48-save shutout in his season debut at the Bell Centre on Wednesday.