OTT@MTL: Game Recap | Preseason

Habs drop final home preseason game

20241001_OTTMTL_LossRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens couldn’t mount a comeback against the Senators, who left the Bell Centre with a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Roster

Tonight's lineup did not feature Patrik Laine or David Reinbacher, as both players are sidelined with injuries to their left knees.

The Canadiens provided medical updates on the pair; the Finnish forward will be out two to three weeks due to a sprain to his left knee and will not require surgery, while the Austrian defenseman will miss five to six months of action after undergoing surgery.

Montreal was down to five defensemen for most of the contest after Arber Xhekaj was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct. He was ejected from the game in the first period.

Cayden Primeau got the start in net and made 12 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Following the game, the Canadiens announced that Lucas Condotta and Luke Tuch were loaned to the Rocket. Both forwards recalled by the bleu-blanc-rouge earlier in the day.

Montreal goals

P1 13:05 0-[1] Evans (Unassisted)

Jake Evans opens the scoring

P2 04:01 0-[2] Dach (Tuch, Armia)

Kirby Dach doubles the lead

P3 13:56 3-[4] Kapanen (Roy, Armia)

Oliver Kapanen cuts the lead

Ottawa goals

P2 11:16 [1]-2 Amadio (Yakemchuk, Gaudette) - PPG

P2 14:02 [2]-2 Gaudette (Chabot) - PPG

P2 14:50 [3]-2 Greig (Pinto, Batherson) - PPG

P3 01:51 [4]-2 Yakemchuk (Batherson, Norris) - PPG

What’s next

The Canadiens will conclude their preseason calendar with a game against the Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata. Fans can watch the game on TSN5 and RDS, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 and 98,5 fm.

They will travel to the nation’s capital following a team retreat in Mont-Tremblant that begins on Wednesday.

