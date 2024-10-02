OTT@MTL: Game Recap | Preseason

MONTREAL – The Canadiens couldn’t mount a comeback against the Senators, who left the Bell Centre with a 4-3 win on Tuesday.

Roster

Tonight's lineup did not feature Patrik Laine or David Reinbacher, as both players are sidelined with injuries to their left knees.

The Canadiens provided medical updates on the pair; the Finnish forward will be out two to three weeks due to a sprain to his left knee and will not require surgery, while the Austrian defenseman will miss five to six months of action after undergoing surgery.