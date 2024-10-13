OTT@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Emil Heineman scored his first career NHL goal, Cole Caufield added a pair and the Canadiens dismissed the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

Heineman opened the scoring on the power play, converting a feed from Christian Dvorak. Caufield quickly followed up with a short-sided snipe, giving the Habs a 2-0 advantage after one.

A scoreless second period set the table for the final frame, where Alex Newhook buried his first of the campaign, before Caufield sealed the win with his second of the night and fourth of the season.

Samuel Montembeault was called upon 25 times and stopped all but one of the shots he faced.

Here are some notables from Saturday’s game:

Heineman’s first career goal—and point for that matter—comes in his sixth game with Montreal. The 22-year-old year made his NHL debut against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 21, 2023.

Caufield became the first Hab since Tomáš Plekanec in 2014-15 to score in three consecutive games to start a season.

The Senators’ lone goal snapped Samuel Montembeault’s 105:30 shutout streak to open the 2024-25 season.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

