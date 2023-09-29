Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

BROSSARD – The group facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Friday’s preseason contest held an optional morning skate at the CN Sports Complex..
Here’s who hit the ice for the practice:
Fifteen players hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Owen Beck
Justin Barron
Strauss Mann
Jan Mysak
Nicolas Beaudin
Cayden Primeau
Tanner Pearson
Jordan Harris
Joshua Roy
Gustav Lindstrom
Mitchell Stephens
Logan Mailloux
Jesse Ylonen
John Parker-Jones
Arber Xhekaj