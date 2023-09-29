News Feed

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29

Training Camp | Group B practice - Sept. 29
TOR@MTL: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: What you need to know
Catching up with… Jared Davidson

Catching up with… Jared Davidson
Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28

Lines and D pairings at camp - Sept. 28
OTT@MTL: Game recap

OTT@MTL: Game recap
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 27
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 27
OTT@MTL: What you need to know

OTT@MTL: What you need to know
NJD@MTL: Game recap

NJD@MTL: Game recap
Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  

Training camp | Quotes of the day – Sept. 25  
The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 

The Foundation's 50/50 raffles return for the 2023-24 season 
CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1

CH Weekly: September 25 to October 1
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 25
NJD@MTL: What you need to know

NJD@MTL: What you need to know
Canadiens make first roster moves at camp

Canadiens make first roster moves at camp
Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap

Red vs. White scrimmage: Game recap
Training Camp | Quotes of the day - Sept. 23

Training Camp | Quotes of the day - Sept. 23
Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Sept. 23 | Lines and D pairings at camp

Optional morning skate – Sept. 29 

Fifteen players hit the ice at the CN Sports Complex

cms-20230929-morning-skate
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The group facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Friday’s preseason contest held an optional morning skate at the CN Sports Complex..

Here’s who hit the ice for the practice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
Owen Beck
Justin Barron
Strauss Mann
Jan Mysak
Nicolas Beaudin
Cayden Primeau
Tanner Pearson
Jordan Harris
Joshua Roy
Gustav Lindstrom
Mitchell Stephens
Logan Mailloux
Jesse Ylonen
John Parker-Jones
Arber Xhekaj

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Bell Centre. For tickets to the game, click here.