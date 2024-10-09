One-year contract for Gustav Lindström

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with defenseman Gustav Lindström.

Lindström, 25, played 46 games with the Canadiens and the Anaheim Ducks in 2023-24, registering 10 points (3G, 7A) and posting a plus-12 differential. The Östervåla, SWE native also took part in four games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket last season.

In 174 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings, Canadiens and Ducks, Lindström has tallied 35 points (5G, 30A) and served 80 penalty minutes.

Lindström was selected in the second round (38th overall) by the Red Wings at the 2017 NHL Draft.