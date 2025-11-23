One-year contract for Alexandre Texier and Adam Engstrom recalled from the Laval Rocket

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Sunday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, $1 million contract with forward Alexandre Texier. The team also recalled defenseman Adam Engstrom from the Laval Rocket.

Texier played eight games with the St. Louis Blues this season, registering an assist. It was the 26-year-old forward's second season with the Blues, after spending the first five seasons of his career in Columbus with the Blue Jackets. Texier, a native of Saint-Martin-d’Hères, FR, skated in 240 career NHL games since making his debut in 2018-19. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound forward produced 91 points (40G, 51A) in addition to serving 94 penalty minutes.

Texier took part in 21 playoff contests with the Blue Jackets and the Blues, scoring two goals and adding six helpers. The left-handed forward also represented France in many international competitions, including five IIHF World Championships where he played a total of 32 games and recorded 15 points (4G, 11A).

Texier was selected by the Blue Jackets in the second round (45th overall) at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Engstrom has played 18 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season, registering 14 points (5G, 9A) and six penalty minutes. The 22-year-old rearguard leads all AHL defensemen in goals and leads all Rocket defensemen in assists and points.

Engstrom was selected by the Canadiens in the third round (92nd overall) at the 2022 NHL Draft.