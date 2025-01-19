NYR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – The Canadiens complete their weekend doubleheader against the New York Rangers at the Bell Centre on Sunday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Hutson eyes franchise record as Habs host Rangers in second half of weekend back-to-back
WHEN
Sunday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Bell Centre – Montreal, QC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
As part of the team’s Hockey is For Everyone initiatives, the Canadiens will be celebrating Quebec’s minor hockey with different activations throughout the evening.
TEAM COMPARISONS
The Canadiens hit a speed bump on Saturday, losing 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. But with no time to dwell, they’re back in action 24 hours later, hosting a Rangers team also on the second leg of a back-to-back. With Montreal holding a thin one-point lead over New York in the standings, Sunday’s two points carry extra weight in shaping the (very!) early Eastern Conference playoff picture.
The Rangers are back on track after a December storm derailed their momentum. New York posted a dismal 3-10-0 record to close out 2024, a stretch that included trading away captain Jacob Trouba and former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko. But the Blueshirts have steadied the ship in the new year, going 6-2-1 in January as they regain their footing.
When these two Original Six rivals last faced off, the Rangers enjoyed an eight-point cushion over the Canadiens. Fast forward six weeks, and Montreal leads by a single point. The Habs look for more breathing room and a three-point edge as they look to avoid a season sweep to the Rangers on Sunday.
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 22 vs. NYR: 7-2 NYR
Nov. 30 @ NYR: 4-3 NYR
Jan. 19 vs. NYR
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Whenever somebody has a chance to do something no other player has done in Canadiens history, it’s well worth talking about.
Sunday night, Lane Hutson has that opportunity. With a point versus the Rangers, the 20-year-old would set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman at eight games—a feat unmatched in the team’s storied 116-year history. Good luck, Laner!
On the other blue line stands Adam Fox, a player Hutson has openly modeled his game after. Fox, who won the Norris Trophy in 2021 as the league’s best defenseman, has 34 points in 45 games this year, including three against the Habs in their two meetings this season.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-RANGERS
Here’s how the Rangers and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
Rangers
📈
Canadiens
22-20-3
RECORD
22-19-4
18.6%
POWER PLAY
20.9%
83.0%
PENALTY KILL
81.6%
2.87
GOALS FOR/GAME
3.00
3.04
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.31
Panarin (19)
GOALS
Caufield (24)
Fox (32)
ASSISTS
Hutson (34)
Panarin (47)
POINTS
Suzuki (46)
Chytil, Cuylle, Schneider (+6)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Evans (+8)
Cuylle (165)
HITS
Anderson, Xhekaj (102)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens will not skate ahead of Sunday’s game. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch media availabilities around 4:30 p.m. ET, and keep an eye on the Canadiens social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.