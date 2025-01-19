NYR@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

As part of the team’s Hockey is For Everyone initiatives, the Canadiens will be celebrating Quebec’s minor hockey with different activations throughout the evening.

The Canadiens hit a speed bump on Saturday, losing 7-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. But with no time to dwell, they’re back in action 24 hours later, hosting a Rangers team also on the second leg of a back-to-back. With Montreal holding a thin one-point lead over New York in the standings, Sunday’s two points carry extra weight in shaping the (very!) early Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Rangers are back on track after a December storm derailed their momentum. New York posted a dismal 3-10-0 record to close out 2024, a stretch that included trading away captain Jacob Trouba and former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko. But the Blueshirts have steadied the ship in the new year, going 6-2-1 in January as they regain their footing.

When these two Original Six rivals last faced off, the Rangers enjoyed an eight-point cushion over the Canadiens. Fast forward six weeks, and Montreal leads by a single point. The Habs look for more breathing room and a three-point edge as they look to avoid a season sweep to the Rangers on Sunday.

Oct. 22 vs. NYR: 7-2 NYR

Nov. 30 @ NYR: 4-3 NYR

Jan. 19 vs. NYR

Whenever somebody has a chance to do something no other player has done in Canadiens history, it’s well worth talking about.

Sunday night, Lane Hutson has that opportunity. With a point versus the Rangers, the 20-year-old would set a franchise record for the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman at eight games—a feat unmatched in the team’s storied 116-year history. Good luck, Laner!

On the other blue line stands Adam Fox, a player Hutson has openly modeled his game after. Fox, who won the Norris Trophy in 2021 as the league’s best defenseman, has 34 points in 45 games this year, including three against the Habs in their two meetings this season.

