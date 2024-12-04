NYI@MTL: Game recap

Laine scores in Habs debut in 2-1 OT win over Isles

20241203_NYIMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Patrik Laine scored his first as a Hab and the Canadiens beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in overtime at the Bell Centre on Tuesday.

On the power play in the second period, Laine accepted a feed from Lane Hutson and wired the puck on a rope past Ilya Sorokin, sending the Montreal crowd into a frenzy as the Canadiens took a 1-0 lead.

The Islanders tied it before the end of the middle frame, and a scoreless third period set the table for overtime. In extra period, Nick Suzuki picked up a drop pass from Mike Matheson, drove toward the net and buried his own rebound to secure the win for the home side.

Samuel Montembeault quietly made one of his better starts of the season, stopping 30 shots against the Isles.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Laine made his long-awaited return to play – 354 days to be exact – against the Islanders. That was the only change to Martin St-Louis’ lineup on Tuesday.

Montreal goals

P2 07:23 0-[1] Laine (Hutson, Suzuki) – PPG

Patrik Laine with a Goal vs. New York Islanders

OT 02:39 1-[2] Suzuki (Matheson, Caufield)

NYI@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Ilya Sorokin

New York goals

P2 18:55 [1]-1 Lee (Wahlstrom, Dobson)

What’s next

The Canadiens host the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

