MTL@STL: What you need to know

2. Head coach Martin St-Louis said on Friday that forward Christian Dvorak is ‘very likely’ to return to the lineup against the Blues (4-4-1). General manager Kent Hughes announced during training camp that Dvorak, who last played on March 7 before undergoing season-ending knee surgery, would not be available to the team before November. Last time the 27-year-old played at Enterprise Center, he recorded a hat trick in the Canadiens’ 7-4 win over the Blues.

St-Louis also confirmed on Friday that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against St. Louis. Earlier in the day, the team announced that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is considered day-to-day (lower body). The Quebec native left Thursday’s contest with an apparent injury and did not return.

3. The Blues enter Saturday’s outing coming off of a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils less than 24 hours ago. Jake Neighbours, Kevin Hayes (2) and Robert Thomas scored in the win. Generally speaking, offense has been hard to come by for the Central Division team who have netted the just 18 goals through nine games. That is the third fewest in the NHL. They have, however, made up for it at the other end of the ice, having conceded only 24 times – the eighth lowest total in the League. Jordan Binnington has steadied the ship at the back for the Blues with a 2.38 goals-against average and .924 save percentage but given the 30-year-old faced the Devils on Friday, the Canadiens are likelier to see Joel Hofer in net for the home side.

4. If you play the numbers game, Saturday’s matchup suits the Canadiens nicely at even strength. Through 10 games, Montreal has allowed the fewest goals (8) in the NHL while playing five-on-five hockey. Meanwhile, their opponents haven’t produced startling numbers five-aside, scoring only 12 times at that strength. What’s more, the Blues power play is converting at a league-worst 3.7 percent production rate.

5. Late-night Habs hockey heads back into hibernation (for now)! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can catch all the action on CityTV or TVAS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.