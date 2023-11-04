News Feed

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember

Grow the Mo: Michael Pezzetta takes on Movember
MTL@ARI: Game recap

MTL@ARI: Game recap
Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder

Silent auction in honor of Dr. David Mulder
MTL@ARI: What you need to know

MTL@ARI: What you need to know
Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1

Lines and defense pairings at practice - Nov. 1
Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall

Lakeside Academy launches outdoor classroom this fall  
Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery

Kirby Dach underwent successful knee surgery
MTL@VGK: Game recap

MTL@VGK: Game recap
CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 

CH Weekly: October 30 to November 5 
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 30
MTL@VGK: What you need to know

MTL@VGK: What you need to know
WPG@MTL: Game recap

WPG@MTL: Game recap
Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28

Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 28
WPG@MTL: What you need to know

WPG@MTL: What you need to know
Updates from practice - Oct. 27

Updates from practice - Oct. 27
CBJ@MTL: Game recap

CBJ@MTL: Game recap
Updates from morning skate - Oct. 26

Updates from morning skate - Oct. 26
CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@STL: What you need to know

A Saturday showdown is in store for the Habs in the Midwest

cms-20231104-mtl-stl-skip-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

ST. LOUIS – The Canadiens look to get back on track on the home stretch of a three-game road trip against the Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

1. The Habs found themselves on the losing end of back-to-back one-goal games to open the road trip, but they’ll hope to flip the switch in St. Louis. On Thursday, the Canadiens were at Mullett Arena in Arizona where a trio of players reached milestones: Jake Allen played in his 400th NHL game, Tanner Pearson reached the 600-mark, and Brendan Gallagher collected his 400th career point with a goal in the third period. Sean Monahan was the other Hab to find the scoresheet and rides a four-game goal streak heading in Saturday’s matchup. Allen continued his strong start to the season with a 32-save performance but will not face his former team on the weekend.

Recap: Canadiens at Coyotes 11.2.23

2. Head coach Martin St-Louis said on Friday that forward Christian Dvorak is ‘very likely’ to return to the lineup against the Blues (4-4-1). General manager Kent Hughes announced during training camp that Dvorak, who last played on March 7 before undergoing season-ending knee surgery, would not be available to the team before November. Last time the 27-year-old played at Enterprise Center, he recorded a hat trick in the Canadiens’ 7-4 win over the Blues.

St-Louis also confirmed on Friday that Samuel Montembeault will get the start against St. Louis. Earlier in the day, the team announced that forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard is considered day-to-day (lower body). The Quebec native left Thursday’s contest with an apparent injury and did not return.

3. The Blues enter Saturday’s outing coming off of a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils less than 24 hours ago. Jake Neighbours, Kevin Hayes (2) and Robert Thomas scored in the win. Generally speaking, offense has been hard to come by for the Central Division team who have netted the just 18 goals through nine games. That is the third fewest in the NHL. They have, however, made up for it at the other end of the ice, having conceded only 24 times – the eighth lowest total in the League. Jordan Binnington has steadied the ship at the back for the Blues with a 2.38 goals-against average and .924 save percentage but given the 30-year-old faced the Devils on Friday, the Canadiens are likelier to see Joel Hofer in net for the home side.

4. If you play the numbers game, Saturday’s matchup suits the Canadiens nicely at even strength. Through 10 games, Montreal has allowed the fewest goals (8) in the NHL while playing five-on-five hockey. Meanwhile, their opponents haven’t produced startling numbers five-aside, scoring only 12 times at that strength. What’s more, the Blues power play is converting at a league-worst 3.7 percent production rate.

5. Late-night Habs hockey heads back into hibernation (for now)! Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can catch all the action on CityTV or TVAS on television, or listen in on TSN 690 or 98,5 fm on the radio.