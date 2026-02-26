NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL – Hockey is back in Montreal. The Canadiens return from the Olympic break on Soirée Québécoise, hosting the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Tokébakicitte… Habs host Soirée Québécoise in return to play on Thursday
MONTREAL – Hockey is back in Montreal. The Canadiens return from the Olympic break on Soirée Québécoise, hosting the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Thursday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE
Soirée Québécoise in collaboration with Sponge Towels
Quebec culture, cuisine, and more will be in the spotlight on Thursday!
Here’s a look at what fans can expect at the arena:
New Canadiens x Gilles Villeneuve collection at Tricolore Sports
In honor of Soirée Québécoise, Tricolore Sports is dropping a new merch collection celebrating legendary Quebec race car driver Gilles Villeneuve:
New playlist and contest
The Francos de Montréal programming team has curated a playlist of 100% Quebec songs that are perfect for game night, available by clicking here.
Fans can also test their knowledge with a Canadiens x Francos quiz for a chance to win a prize pack, including a new item from the Gilles Villeneuve collection, by clicking here.
Special 50/50 raffle
A special edition of the 50/50 raffle at the Bell Centre will benefit the Jewish General Hospital Foundation on Thursday.
Fans in Quebec aged 18+ can purchase raffle tickets at the game, or online at jgh5050.com.
TEAM COMPARISONS
We’re not sure momentum survives a three-week break, but if it does, Montreal has it. The Canadiens enter tonight’s matchup riding a five-game (4-0-1) point streak, highlighted by statement wins over the Buffalo Sabres, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche before the schedule pause. With 25 games remaining and the Canadiens sitting just seven points clear of a playoff spot, the margin for error is slim. The stretch drive begins now, and Montreal will look to pick up right where it left off in pursuit of a second straight postseason berth.
The Islanders, meanwhile, find themselves in a similar spot: third in the Metropolitan Division and five points clear of the playoff cut line. In the midst of a strong bounce back campaign, New York arrives in Montreal riding a two-game win streak. Structure has been the foundation under head coach Patrick Roy this season. The Islanders rank third in goals against per game, sixth in faceoff percentage and eighth on the penalty kill in 2025-26 — a formula built on defense and dependable goaltending.
SEASON SERIES
Feb. 26 vs. NYI:
Mar. 21 vs. NYI:
Apr. 12 @ NYI:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Who else but Noah Dobson for the Canadiens? Drafted fifth overall by the Islanders in 2018, Dobson spent the first six seasons of his career on Long Island. On Tuesday, the defenseman will face his former club for the first time since being acquired by the Canadiens last summer.
At the other end of the ice, another high-profile blue-liner takes the spotlight. Canadiens fans will get their first look at 2025 first-overall pick Matthew Schaefer. The 18-year-old has totaled 39 points in 58 games in his rookie campaign.
Other names to look out for on Thursday are Alex Newhook, who returns from a long-term injury, Ivan Demidov, who looks to challenge Schaefer for the Calder Trophy, and Emil Heineman, who returns to Montreal after being sent to New York in exchange for Dobson.
BY THE NUMBERS: ISLES-HABS
Here’s how the Islanders and Canadiens match up by the numbers:
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Subscribe to or follow the team on YouTube, Facebook and X (@CanadiensMTL) to catch St-Louis' press conference and player media availabilities around 11:00 a.m., and keep an eye on the Canadiens’ social accounts for any potential lineup news. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop.
EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC
New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.
The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.
Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.