Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

MONTREAL - The Canadiens held their first morning skate since the Olympic break on Thursday at the Bell Centre.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
Montembeault between the pipes against the Islanders
MONTREAL - The Canadiens held their first morning skate since the Olympic break on Thursday at the Bell Centre.
Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:
St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will start against the New York Islanders.
The Canadiens are also hosting Soirée Québécoise and a special raffle in support of the Jewish General Hospital. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.