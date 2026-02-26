Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Feb. 26

Montembeault between the pipes against the Islanders



MONTREAL - The Canadiens held their first morning skate since the Olympic break on Thursday at the Bell Centre.

Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:

St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault will start against the New York Islanders.

The Canadiens are also hosting Soirée Québécoise and a special raffle in support of the Jewish General Hospital. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

