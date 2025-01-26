NJD@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Despite overcoming a 3-1 deficit, Martin St-Louis' troops were unable to leave the Bell Centre with a win after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Devils on Saturday.

Quick hits

Nick Suzuki (1G, 2A) earned his second three-point outing of the season.

Cole Caufield (1G, 1A) and Juraj Slafkovsky (2A) each collected two points tonight.

Alexandre Carrier scored his first goal as a Hab.

Lunar New Year

The Canadiens celebrated Lunar New Year at the Bell Centre. The festivities began at Dorchester Square with the Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club.