NJD@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Despite overcoming a 3-1 deficit, Martin St-Louis' troops were unable to leave the Bell Centre with a win after dropping a 4-3 overtime decision to the Devils on Saturday.

Quick hits

  • Nick Suzuki (1G, 2A) earned his second three-point outing of the season.
  • Cole Caufield (1G, 1A) and Juraj Slafkovsky (2A) each collected two points tonight.
  • Alexandre Carrier scored his first goal as a Hab.

Lunar New Year

The Canadiens celebrated Lunar New Year at the Bell Centre. The festivities began at Dorchester Square with the Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club.

For the occasion, red envelopes with gift cards from team partners were also distributed in the Canadiens Plaza.

Finally, the Montreal Chan Lion Dance Club were welcomed to the ice for a first intermission performance.

Roster

Good news for the Habs: Both Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher were available for tonight’s contest. Earlier in the day, head coach Martin St-Louis mentioned that both were game-time decisions.

Anderson and Michael Pezzetta swapped spots on the Canadiens’ third and fourth lines.

Jakub Dobes was between the pipes and made 40 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

Montreal goals 

P2 03:50 2-[1] Suzuki (Caufield, Slafkovsky)

NJD@MTL: Suzuki scores goal against Jake Allen

P2 17:05 3-[2] Caufield (Suzuki, Slafkovsky)

NJD@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Jake Allen

P3 03:34 3-[3] Carrier (Guhle, Suzuki)

NJD@MTL: Carrier scores goal against Jake Allen

New Jersey goals 

P1 15:52 [1]-0 Hischier (Bratt, Noesen) 

P1 17:48 [2]-0 Bratt (Hamilton, Dillon) 

P2 12:56 [3]-1 Tatar (Hamilton, Lazar)

What’s next 

The Canadiens are back in action on Tuesday against the Winnipeg Jets at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

