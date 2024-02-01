Nick Suzuki selected by Team McDavid at NHL All-Star Player Draft

TORONTO – NHL All-Star Weekend is officially here.

Nick Suzuki was named an NHL All-Star for a third-consecutive year in January, and now his All-Star teammates for the weekend have names too.

The Habs captain was selected by Team McDavid in the eighth round of the NHL All-Star Player Draft at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Actor and celebrity captain Will Arnett announced the pick for the team led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which will sport white jerseys during Saturday’s mid-season classic.

See the full Team McDavid roster below: