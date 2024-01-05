Nick Suzuki named 2024 NHL All-Star

MONTREAL – For a third consecutive season, Nick Suzuki is an NHL All-Star.

Prior to puck drop on Thursday, the first 16 Eastern Conference players headed to the mid-season event were unveiled during a live broadcast on Sportsnet, TVA Sports and ESPN. The group, consisting of one player per team, was selected by the NHL’s department of hockey operations. Suzuki got the nod for Montreal, and will be joined by Atlantic Division peers Rasmus Dahlin, Alex DeBrincat, Nikita Kucherov, Auston Matthews, David Pastrnak, Sam Reinhart, and Brady Tkachuk.

The nomination is the third of the 24-year-old’s career, following the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games in Vegas and Florida, respectively. The 2024 edition of the event will take place Feb. 1 to 3 in a newly expanded three-day format at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the home of the Maple Leafs.

Heading into Thursday’s contest, the Habs captain had 12 goals, 22 assists and 34 points, good to lead Montreal as the team’s top scorer in all three categories through 37 games so far this season. He is also averaging 21:02 of ice time per game, top among Canadiens forwards.

In addition to his 2022, 2023, and now 2024 All-Star nominations, Suzuki was previously named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2020. A year ago in Fort Lauderdale, he won the Pitch ‘n Puck event during the NHL Skills Competition, a Florida-themed golf event that saw clubs replaced with sticks on the greens.

Now the London, ON native just needs some Habs company in his home province.

The NHL Fan Vote opens at 8:00 p.m. ET, and fans can submit their ballots via NHL.com/vote or on X (formerly Twitter) to decide which remaining 12 active NHLers will complete the 44-man All-Star roster.

For a recap of last year’s event, click here.