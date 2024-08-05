Newhook swings Fore! a good cause

MONTREAL – Golf is the heartbeat of a hockey player’s summer.

However, this offseason, Alex Newhook isn’t just focusing on birdies and bogeys. Instead, he’s driven by the rhythm of a charitable cause. Back home in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Habs forward is set to host the inaugural Alex Newhook & Friends Golf Classic at Bally Haly Country Club in St. John’s on Aug. 6.

The scorecard will take a back seat on Tuesday, but rest assured every stroke from the sold-out event will contribute toward three great causes: the Cancer Care Foundation, Iris Kirby House and The REAL Program. The latter is a non-profit organization assisting families facing financial barriers and will serve as the main beneficiary of Newhook's tournament.

“That, for me, was the closest to home. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play sports growing up, and I wouldn’t be where I am without that privilege,” he explained regarding his decision to nominate The REAL Program as the main recipient.

“Being in the position I’m in now with my platform, I thought it would be a good thing to raise some money for charities around here and do my part for giving back to the community.”

Truth be told, Newhook’s been doing his part. During his day with the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Newfoundlander helped raise over $11,000 for The REAL Program, which directly funded opportunities for kids to participate in sports and other programs.

Newhook says he felt the impact through his father, a technical director for a minor hockey association, who witnessed firsthand how kids who might never have had the chance to play were given the opportunity.

“That kind of hit home,” Newhook admitted. “I just want to keep something going like that and keep it moving forward.”

Speaking of home, few represented Newfoundland and Labrador like the late, great Bob Cole who, for 30 years, played host to a charity golf tournament of his own. Today, Newhook hopes the Hall of Fame broadcaster is proudly looking down on a tradition that lives on.

“When you think of figures from here that had an impact on the community, he’s definitely one that comes to mind,” noted the 23-year-old. “With his recent passing, to have a little bit of a tribute to him doing his thing is cool, and I think he’d be proud of what’s going on here as well.”

A trio of Canadiens––Josh Anderson, Justin Barron and Jayden Struble––are among the 33 foursomes expected to tee it up at the event on Canada’s east coast, which also includes a silent auction, autograph session, and Q&A.

Hit ‘em straight, fellas!