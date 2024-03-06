Multi-year contract extension for Canadiens assistant general manager John Sedgwick

RALEIGH – Montreal Canadiens executive vice president of hockey operations, Jeff Gorton, announced on Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension with assistant general manager, John Sedgwick. In addition to his duties with the Canadiens, Sedgwick is named general manager of the AHL's Laval Rocket.

His responsibilities include player contract negotiations, daily salary cap management and strategic planning, and the administration of all matters related to the NHL/NHLPA collective bargaining agreement. Sedgwick has been a key contributor to restructuring the Canadiens’ affiliate teams, serving as the principal governor of the Rocket since its inaugural season in 2017, and overseeing the establishment of the team’s new affiliation with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions.

“Since I started with the Canadiens, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible work John does across all levels of our hockey operations department,” said Gorton. “John is a talented manager with a vast experience in the hockey world and a deep knowledge of how professional hockey works. His contributions to our affiliate team system, be it with the Rocket or the Lions, deserve recognition, and we are excited to extend our relationship. On behalf of the organization, we are confident that he will brilliantly meet the challenges related to his new functions as general manager of the Rocket,” added Gorton.

Prior to joining the Canadiens, Sedgwick was a member of the National Hockey League Hockey Operations Department in Toronto, where he worked from 2006 to 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (honors) in Political Science from Acadia University and an LL.B. from Dalhousie University. He was called to the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society in 2005 and to the Law Society of Upper Canada in 2007.

Sedgwick initially joined the Canadiens organization in April 2013 as the director of legal affairs.