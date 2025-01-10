MTL@WSH: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

The vibes in Montreal are high right now, arguably as high as they’ve been since the Canadiens’ magical run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2021. Their recent climb into a playoff spot, thanks to a gutsy comeback effort over the Vancouver Canucks, will do that for a fanbase starved for playoff hockey again. However, while the buzz on the outside is palpable, internally, the Habs are keeping their emotions in check. As cliché as it might sound, the focus inside the locker room is on the present: a tilt tonight with the 27-10-1 Capitals.

The Capitals’ 50th anniversary season has been one to remember. After two seasons that fell below their standards, it looked like the Caps’ days of dominance were numbered. But this year has marked an unlikely revival. Fueled by Alex Ovechkin’s chase at history, and driven by career years from players like Jakob Chychrun, Aliaksei Protas and Dylan Strome, Washington is on pace to finish atop the Eastern Conference this season. Collectively, the Caps are averaging the second-most goals per game (3.66) and since November 9, have carried the NHL’s best power play, clicking at a 32.9% efficiency rate.

Friday’s test in Washington will be just that for Montreal—a test. While the opponent for this one might be stiffer than most, the Canadiens have shown this season—especially in recent time—that when they rise to the occasion, they can hang with anybody.

SEASON SERIES

Oct. 31 @ WSH: 6-3 WSH

Dec. 7 vs. WSH: 4-2 WSH

Jan. 10 @ WSH:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Nick Suzuki is a name the Capitals will want to keep an eye on. The Canadiens captain is in the midst of another impressive run, with points in four straight games. As proven by separate seven and eight-game point streaks this season, Suzuki has shown he can score in bunches and the 25-year-old seems locked in once again.

The consensus player to watch for the Capitals is Alex Ovechkin, as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s record for the most goals in NHL history. Showing no signs of slowing down the 39-year-old is scoring at a ridiculous rate with 19 goals in 25 games this season and is now just 23 tallies shy of making NHL history.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CAPS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Capitals match up by the numbers: