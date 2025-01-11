MTL@WSH: Game recap

Suzuki scores overtime winner, Habs take down Caps 3-2 in Washington

20250110_MTLWSH_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

WASHINGTON – Nick Suzuki scored the game-winning goal at 1:15 of overtime as the Canadiens edged the Washington Capitals 3-2 at Capital One Arena on Friday.

Montreal, who outshot Washington 30-17, has now won six of their last seven games.

Cole Caufield pulled the Habs even in the second period with his 23rd of the season, extending his goal streak to five games and matching a personal best set last January, per NHL PR. Later in the period, Josh Anderson roofed a shorthanded backhand top shelf to send the Canadiens in front 2-1 after two.

The Capitals tied it quickly out of the break, eventually leading to an overtime period.

In the extra frame, Habs captain Nick Suzuki tucked home his fourth overtime goal of the season to seal the win for the Canadiens.

Per the League, Jakub Dobes became the seventh goalie in franchise history with wins in each of his first three career appearances.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.

Roster

Montreal goals

P2 04:56 [1]-1 Caufield (Slafkovsky, Guhle)

MTL@WSH: Caufield scores goal against Logan Thompson

P2 13:22 [2]-1 Anderson (Unassisted) – SHG

MTL@WSH: Anderson scores SHG against Logan Thompson

OT 01:15 [3]-2 Suzuki (Caufield, Hutson)

Nick Suzuki with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

Washington goals

P1 02:56 0-[1] Chychrun (Unassisted) – PPG

P3 01:54 2-[2] Eller (Frank, Raddysh)

What’s next

The Canadiens are right back at it on Saturday when they host the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

