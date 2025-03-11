MTL@VAN: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Montreal faced a 1-0 setback to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Did the Habs play well enough to win? Sure. But in the thick of a mid-March playoff race, moral victories don’t count for much.

Western Canada has been an unforgiving stop for the Canadiens in recent years. The Habs have lost seven in a row in the region dating back to 2022-23, and Vancouver has been particularly unkind—they haven’t won there since 2021. With a chance to flip the switch, Martin St-Louis’ club will look to avenge a slow start to the road trip and build some momentum as they open a back-to-back set on Tuesday.

Like Montreal, Vancouver is fighting for their playoff lives as the season winds down. The Canucks are currently on the outside looking in, but a win tonight would temporarily vault them past the Flames—the very team they face on Wednesday. More than anything right now, offense has been troublesome for Rick Tocchet’s unit. Vancouver ranks dead last in goals per game since January 1, managing just 2.19 per contest. Adding to their offensive struggles, no Canucks forward is on pace for more than 60 points this year.

SEASON SERIES

Jan. 6 vs. VAN: 5-4 (OT) MTL

Mar. 11 @ VAN:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Emil Heineman has yet to find the scoresheet in seven games since returning from an upper-body injury on February 22. Look for the Swede to break out of that slump alongside linemates Jake Evans and Joel Armia as they aim to recapture some of their early-season chemistry.

Jake DeBrusk has had the Canadiens’ number in his career. A former Bruin, the 28-year-old has tallied 17 points in 22 career games against the Habs, including nine in their last 10 matchups.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANUCKS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Canucks match up by the numbers: