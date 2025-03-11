MTL@VAN: What you need to know

VANCOUVER – The Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:
GAME FACTS
Montreal closes Western Canada road swing in Vancouver
WHEN
Tuesday, March 11 at 10:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC
TV & STREAMING
TSN2, Sportsnet Pacific, RDS
RADIO
TSN 690, 98.5 FM
STATISTICS
TEAM COMPARISONS
Montreal faced a 1-0 setback to the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Did the Habs play well enough to win? Sure. But in the thick of a mid-March playoff race, moral victories don’t count for much.
Western Canada has been an unforgiving stop for the Canadiens in recent years. The Habs have lost seven in a row in the region dating back to 2022-23, and Vancouver has been particularly unkind—they haven’t won there since 2021. With a chance to flip the switch, Martin St-Louis’ club will look to avenge a slow start to the road trip and build some momentum as they open a back-to-back set on Tuesday.
Like Montreal, Vancouver is fighting for their playoff lives as the season winds down. The Canucks are currently on the outside looking in, but a win tonight would temporarily vault them past the Flames—the very team they face on Wednesday. More than anything right now, offense has been troublesome for Rick Tocchet’s unit. Vancouver ranks dead last in goals per game since January 1, managing just 2.19 per contest. Adding to their offensive struggles, no Canucks forward is on pace for more than 60 points this year.
SEASON SERIES
Jan. 6 vs. VAN: 5-4 (OT) MTL
Mar. 11 @ VAN:
PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR
Emil Heineman has yet to find the scoresheet in seven games since returning from an upper-body injury on February 22. Look for the Swede to break out of that slump alongside linemates Jake Evans and Joel Armia as they aim to recapture some of their early-season chemistry.
Jake DeBrusk has had the Canadiens’ number in his career. A former Bruin, the 28-year-old has tallied 17 points in 22 career games against the Habs, including nine in their last 10 matchups.
BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-CANUCKS
Here’s how the Canadiens and Canucks match up by the numbers:
Canadiens
📈
Canucks
30-27-6
RECORD
29-23-11
21.5%
POWER PLAY
22.3%
82.2%
PENALTY KILL
82.2%
2.92
GOALS FOR/GAME
2.71
3.27
GOALS AGAINST/GAME
3.02
Caufield (31)
GOALS
DeBrusk (22)
Suzuki (46)
ASSISTS
Hughes (46)
Suzuki (65)
POINTS
Hughes (60)
Suzuki (+7)
+/- DIFFERENTIAL
Hughes (+10)
Slafkovsky (155)
HITS
Sherwood (345)
LINEUP NEWS
The Canadiens are not scheduled for a morning skate on Tuesday. St-Louis and select players will, however, be made available to the media at the hotel pregame. Samuel Montembeault will be between the pipes for the Habs tonight. For lineup news, keep an eye on @Canadiens MTL on X, and check back on the team’s social accounts closer to puck drop for the full lineup.