MTL@UTA: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

It’s been nearly a month since the Canadiens turned their season around in rather dramatic fashion. Since December 17, Montreal has posted a remarkable 9-2-1 record – the best mark in the NHL over that span. Much of the team’s success has come on the road, with six wins in eight games, also a League-best since the aforementioned date. Some of those matchups, Patrik Laine was a part of, other’s he was not, but one thing is for certain: he’ll be in the lineup on Tuesday as Montreal looks to regain the win column in Utah.

Over in Utah, the story couldn’t be more different. The Hockey Club, based out of Salt Lake City, are rapidly losing ground in an ultra-competitive Pacific Division, posting a 2-6-2 record over their last 10 games. Home ice at the Delta Center hasn’t proved much of an advantage in their inaugural season either, with a less-than-convincing 6-9-2 mark in their own barn. With the Canadiens playing some stellar hockey away from home of late, Martin St-Louis’ troops will look to take advantage of a Utah team still looking to hit their stride in front of their new fanbase.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26 vs. UTA: 3-2 UTA (OT)

Jan. 14 @ UTA:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Laine’s impact was felt immediately in his return to the Canadiens lineup on Saturday, blasting home what’s become a trademark power play goal. With the Finnish sniper back in his spot, Montreal are poised to collect another two points on the road.

Meanwhile, Clayton Keller seemingly used his snub from Team USA for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off as fuel. The American has been on a mission lately, registering 19 points in 16 games since the rosters were announced on December 4, but the Canadiens will look to neutralize the dynamic forward on Tuesday.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-UTAH

Here’s how the Canadiens and Utah match up by the numbers: