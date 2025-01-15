MTL@UTA: Game recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Kirby Dach scored a pair of goals and the Canadiens defeated the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield were the other Montreal goalscorers.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s game by the numbers:

Laine tallied his 400 th career point with his 10 th goal of the season in the second period.

Lane Hutson collected three assists and became the sixth-fastest rookie defenseman in NHL history to record 30 assists, per NHL PR.

Dach delivered his seventh and eighth goals of the season, and sixth and seventh points in his last 10 games.

Caufield and Matheson both scored a goal and added an assist for their 42 nd and 22 nd points of the season, respectively.

and 22 points of the season, respectively. Alexandre Carrier contributed a pair of assists. The defenseman has now recorded seven helpers since being acquired by the Habs in mid-December.

For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.