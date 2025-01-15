MTL@UTA: Game recap

Laine tallies 400th NHL point in Habs 5-3 win in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Kirby Dach scored a pair of goals and the Canadiens defeated the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 at Delta Center on Tuesday.

Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield were the other Montreal goalscorers.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s game by the numbers:

  • Laine tallied his 400th career point with his 10th goal of the season in the second period.
  • Lane Hutson collected three assists and became the sixth-fastest rookie defenseman in NHL history to record 30 assists, per NHL PR.
  • Dach delivered his seventh and eighth goals of the season, and sixth and seventh points in his last 10 games.
  • Caufield and Matheson both scored a goal and added an assist for their 42nd and 22nd points of the season, respectively.
  • Alexandre Carrier contributed a pair of assists. The defenseman has now recorded seven helpers since being acquired by the Habs in mid-December.

Roster

Montreal goals

P1 03:18 [1]-1 Matheson (Caufield, Hutson)

MTL@UTA: Matheson scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P2 10:40 [2]-2 Laine (Newhook, Carrier)

MTL@UTA: Laine scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P2 18:34 [3]-2 Dach (Hutson)

MTL@UTA: Dach scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P3 06:33 [4]-3 Caufield (Hutson, Matheson)

MTL@UTA: Caufield scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

P3 16:15 [5]-3 Dach (Carrier)

MTL@UTA: Dach scores goal against Karel Vejmelka

Utah goals

P1 02:11 0-[1] Doan (Keller, Schmaltz) – PPG

P1 19:06 1-[2] Bjugstad (Kesselring, Maccelli)

P3 03:07 3-[3] Cooley (Schmaltz, Keller)

What’s next

The Canadiens head southeast to the Lonestar State for a date with the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday. Game time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

