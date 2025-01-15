MTL@UTA: Game recap

SALT LAKE CITY – Kirby Dach scored a pair of goals and the Canadiens defeated the Utah Hockey Club 5-3 at Delta Center on Tuesday.
Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine and Cole Caufield were the other Montreal goalscorers.
Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s game by the numbers:
- Laine tallied his 400th career point with his 10th goal of the season in the second period.
- Lane Hutson collected three assists and became the sixth-fastest rookie defenseman in NHL history to record 30 assists, per NHL PR.
- Dach delivered his seventh and eighth goals of the season, and sixth and seventh points in his last 10 games.
- Caufield and Matheson both scored a goal and added an assist for their 42nd and 22nd points of the season, respectively.
- Alexandre Carrier contributed a pair of assists. The defenseman has now recorded seven helpers since being acquired by the Habs in mid-December.
For more stats, check out the NHL’s Gamecenter summary here.